Jessica Alba Shared Some Bikini Pics To Celebrate The Final Days Of The Summer

As we hit the beginning of September, plenty of celebrities are reflecting on their summer days as they lounged in the sun while wearing their favorite swimwear. We can now count Jessica Alba among those who are sharing about their fun exploits. The Fantastic Four actress recently took to social media to share some bikini snapshots and more to celebrate the final days of the summer season.

Jessica Alba has been having a pretty sweet year in her career and her personal life. As of recent, she’s finished filming the biographical sports drama Maserati: The Brothers, which may or may not appear on your 2027 movie schedule . And, while rumors circulated that she was romantically linked to Orlando Bloom , she’s reportedly dating Danny Ramirez. More recently, Alba took the time to reflect on the the summertime, and you can see her Instagram post -- complete with those bikini pics -- below:

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Based on the assortment of photos, it looks like the talented actress had quite a relaxing summer. Fans can see her looking like a summer goddess, whether she’s blowing in the wind in a beach cover-up or wearing a variety of bikinis. I’m truly impressed with the Good Luck Chuck actress’s swimwear collection, like her skirted black bathing suit and her tiger print two-piece.

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However, my personal favorite two-piece swimwear worn by the California native has to be her dark teal ensemble. She sports that as she lays out in the sun, soaking in its rays. With those maroon shades complimenting her look, the Machete actress was serving up effortlessly summer-chic vibes right there. Given Alba previously expressed her previous struggles of being regarded as a sex symbol in her career , it’s nice to see her controlling the narrative in her summer pics by embracing her body on her own terms.

Alba's photos also come on the heels of some other notable starlets posting near the end of the summer. Jennifer Lopez had no problem busting out her itty bitty bikini to wrap up summer, and Alexandria Daddario even tucked in a bikini photo within a carousel of fun pics.

There are also some other fun photos in this carousel that are worth making note of. For starters, I love the sight of Alba having an entertaining night with her gal pals, including Keke Palmer. We’re also witnesses to Alba’s impressive golf swing, and there are some shots of her taking long walks by the tropical beaches. (Honestly, I also can’t unsee that creepy crab making its way across the sand.)

To top it all off, the Sin City actress ended her photo carousel with a beautiful orange sunset, and it's sure to stay in my mind rent-free. Overall, this post serves as a beautiful tribute to a summer season that's just about done. Considering how busy celebrities can be, I love that a number of them seemingly got the time to get in some R&R during the warmer months.

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Even though the sunny days will be rolling out and cooler weather will be moving in, Jessica Alba continues to radiate beauty. Photos like hers are enough to make me wish summer would last even longer.