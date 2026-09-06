JLo As A Wallflower? One Fact About A-Listers At Taylor Swift’s Wedding I Didn’t See Coming

There have been plenty of surprising stories that have come out about the celebrity wedding of the year in the two months since Taylor Swift became Travis Kelce’s wife. There’s the fact that some celebs ignored their wedding invite thinking it was spam, and then how everyone described the event as “intimate,” despite the 1,000 guests and large venue. Nikki Glaser just gave us another interesting tidbit from behind the scenes at Madison Square Garden, and I really didn’t see this one coming.

Nikki Glaser has been a Swiftie for years, and she also appeared on Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, which was hosted by Travis Kelce, so it’s no surprise that the comedian scored a ticket to the power couple’s nuptials. Glaser opened up about the experience during her residency at Caesars Palace Las Vegas (via EW), and it sounds like the no-plus-one policy on top of making guests give up their cellphones put some A-listers in pretty unfamiliar territory. She said:

It was interesting because some of these celebrities were alone, and these people are never alone. Like, some didn’t get plus-ones, so they just had to go to this event alone. And, because they always have a publicist or assistant, or a blood boy. There’s always someone with these people. But, like, JLo was alone. JLo was kind of like a wallflower.

It’s crazy to think about A-listers like Jennifer Lopez without an entourage, and I can see how being thrown into a place like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding — without a cellphone! — would be intimidating as hell.

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For better or worse, this is how you get Brad Pitt mingling with the same crowd as Mrs. Clark from Travis and Jason Kelce’s high school. It’s how George Kittle’s mom was able to just walk up to a celebrity like Tom Cruise and start a conversation.

Freeing up these famous faces from the bevy of people who typically surround and insulate them sounds amazing on the surface, but the introvert in me feels bad for those who may have felt lost in the situation. I mean, Jennifer Lopez is supposedly “the girl who dances on the table” at parties. I hate to think of her being in any state of discomfort.

Of course, Glaser’s comments were made during a comedy routine, so her use of JLo to paint a picture of celebrities who felt naked without their team may be exaggerated. That wouldn’t necessarily make Glaser one of the “weirdos” — in Erin Andrews’ words — sharing fake stories from the wedding, but it does mean we should take her story with a grain of salt.

Of all the anecdotes that have come out of Madison Square Garden’s big July 3 event, this is definitely a perspective I hadn’t considered. I’m looking forward to more stories continuing to spill out as we wait for Taylor Swift to release her wedding photos.

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In the meantime, we’re about to be able to see Travis Kelce on our screens pretty regularly, as the NFL season is set to kick off on the 2026 TV schedule. The Kansas City Chiefs open their season at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday, September 14, on ABC, where they’ll host the Denver Broncos.