JLo As A Wallflower? One Fact About A-Listers At Taylor Swift’s Wedding I Didn’t See Coming
I can see how this would be weird.
There have been plenty of surprising stories that have come out about the celebrity wedding of the year in the two months since Taylor Swift became Travis Kelce’s wife. There’s the fact that some celebs ignored their wedding invite thinking it was spam, and then how everyone described the event as “intimate,” despite the 1,000 guests and large venue. Nikki Glaser just gave us another interesting tidbit from behind the scenes at Madison Square Garden, and I really didn’t see this one coming.
Nikki Glaser has been a Swiftie for years, and she also appeared on Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, which was hosted by Travis Kelce, so it’s no surprise that the comedian scored a ticket to the power couple’s nuptials. Glaser opened up about the experience during her residency at Caesars Palace Las Vegas (via EW), and it sounds like the no-plus-one policy on top of making guests give up their cellphones put some A-listers in pretty unfamiliar territory. She said:
It’s crazy to think about A-listers like Jennifer Lopez without an entourage, and I can see how being thrown into a place like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding — without a cellphone! — would be intimidating as hell.
For better or worse, this is how you get Brad Pitt mingling with the same crowd as Mrs. Clark from Travis and Jason Kelce’s high school. It’s how George Kittle’s mom was able to just walk up to a celebrity like Tom Cruise and start a conversation.
Freeing up these famous faces from the bevy of people who typically surround and insulate them sounds amazing on the surface, but the introvert in me feels bad for those who may have felt lost in the situation. I mean, Jennifer Lopez is supposedly “the girl who dances on the table” at parties. I hate to think of her being in any state of discomfort.
Of course, Glaser’s comments were made during a comedy routine, so her use of JLo to paint a picture of celebrities who felt naked without their team may be exaggerated. That wouldn’t necessarily make Glaser one of the “weirdos” — in Erin Andrews’ words — sharing fake stories from the wedding, but it does mean we should take her story with a grain of salt.
Of all the anecdotes that have come out of Madison Square Garden’s big July 3 event, this is definitely a perspective I hadn’t considered. I’m looking forward to more stories continuing to spill out as we wait for Taylor Swift to release her wedding photos.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
In the meantime, we’re about to be able to see Travis Kelce on our screens pretty regularly, as the NFL season is set to kick off on the 2026 TV schedule. The Kansas City Chiefs open their season at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday, September 14, on ABC, where they’ll host the Denver Broncos.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.