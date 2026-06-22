One Mummy Star Just Returned To The Franchise A Little Early Thanks To Universal Orlando

The wait for The Mummy 4 continues , and while the beloved OG '90s action-adventure crew won’t be hitting the 2026 movie calendar , things do seem to be heating up behind the scenes. As fans wait for the cast to fully take shape, one beloved star has already found his way back into the franchise, just not in the way I expected. Oded Fehr apparently paid an early visit to some familiar territory thanks to Universal Orlando, and honestly, seeing Ardeth Bay back among the scarabs and curses just feels right.

Fehr recently shared a video on Instagram documenting a visit to Universal Orlando's Revenge of the Mummy attraction. The actor, who played Medjai warrior Ardeth Bay in The Mummy and The Mummy Returns, looked genuinely delighted to revisit a corner of the franchise that helped launch his career. You can check it out for yourself below.

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In the video, Fehr narrated the entire trip to the park. In it, you can hear him say:

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Mummy, where I saw some old friends. Had to go twice. About halfway through the ride, a voice says, ‘Only the Majai can help you now.’ I don’t know about that, I was feeling pretty nauseous. We headed off the ride and recovered by meeting some lovely fans, and said goodbye to the Guardians. Off to Harry Potter World, where I discovered I am, in fact, magical. I’ve been trying to tell everyone that for years. Capped everything off with a trip to Jurassic Park and an impromptu parade, a delicious dinner, and a beautiful light show, but once again, we saw some familiar faces. Oh, hello, Imhotep. A wonderful trip down memory lane, can’t wait to come back soon.

Watching Fehr checking in on the legacy he helped create is a wildly thrilling thing to see. Its especially satisfying because just a few months ago, when Fehr talked about Starfleet Academy, he told us that while he had not heard anything official regarding The Mummy 4, he absolutely wanted to come back. Fehr spoke warmly about the family atmosphere shared by the original cast, saying:

I absolutely love the family of actors that we made with the first two. I'd be very blessed and honored to do another one.

For longtime fans of the Mummy franchise, Ardeth Bay was always one of the secret ingredients that made the first two movies work so well. Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz brought the romance and adventure; John Hannah supplied the comic relief, though plenty of the rest of the cast provided some great comedic quotes . Fehr's Medjai warrior gave the franchise much of its mythology and seriousness.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Thankfully, it now appears fans won't have to worry about whether he returns. Reports surrounding The Mummy 4 have indicated that Fehr will indeed reprise the role of Ardeth Bay alongside Fraser, making his Universal Orlando stop feel almost like a premature homecoming.

Honestly, seeing him at Revenge of the Mummy reminded me just how enduring these movies have become. More than 25 years after the original film hit theaters, the franchise still has one of the most beloved theme parks.

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