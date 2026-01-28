Mummy Fans Have Been Hoping Oded Fehr Will Return For The Fourth Movie, So I Had To Ask Him
He seemed ready for this question.
While there is a movie called The Mummy on the way to the 2026 movies schedule, we're still waiting on an update on The Mummy 4, the continuation of the Universal franchise starring Brendan Fraser and many others. With a production date likely not coming until 2027 at the earliest, we have plenty of time to speculate about who will be involved or, in my case, straight up ask former cast members.
I recently had the opportunity to speak with Oded Fehr, who played popular character Ardeth Bay in The Mummy and The Mummy Returns. Currently, he's reprising his role from Star Trek: Discovery as Admiral Vance in Starfleet Academy, so whilst chatting with him about the sets and more on his sci-fi series, I took the opportunity to ask about The Mummy 4.
At this moment, Fehr hasn't heard official word about a return, yet, but he does have some thoughts about it, telling CinemaBlend:
Oded Fehr just put it out into the universe: He wants to be in The Mummy 4. You hear that, Universal? Now that we're past the point of campaigning for the return of the franchise, it's time to get the gang back together!
If Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz have offers on the table, I think there needs to be discussions about getting Oded Fehr back as well. The actor continued to talk about The Mummy and the love that he has for it in his conversation with CinemaBlend, also noting his phone has been blowing up about the prospect.
Clearly, a lot of Mummy fans out there are already riled up about the idea, but as previously mentioned, we're still far away from The Mummy 4 going into production. Confirmation of the movie's existence only happened at the end of 2025, and Universal already had its movie schedule set for 2026 at the time. I'm optimistic that he'll have more to say about whether or not he's coming back as Ardeth Bay by the end of this year, and I hope we'll be able to talk to him about the possibility again.
For now, Fehr is on the set of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which is in the process of filming Season 2. Season 1 is already airing for anyone with a Paramount+ subscription. Hopefully, filming The Mummy 4 could coincide with (potential) future seasons of the Trek-show. It's never bad to have two fandoms in one's pocket at a given time, and I can't wait to see what 2027 has in store for the actor.
For now, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy streams new episodes on Paramount+ on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Catch Oded Fehr in the first couple of episodes, and hopefully in The Mummy 4 whenever it releases.
