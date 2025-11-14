The Mummy 4 Is Finally Happening With Brendan Fraser. Everything We Know About The Adventure Franchise's Return

It has been well over a quarter-century since the world was first introduced to Brendan Fraser’s Rick O’Connell in the iconic ‘90s movie, The Mummy. Though the franchise it spawned has been all wrapped up and seemingly buried in a vault somewhere at Universal Studios for years now, it’s finally returning to the big screen. That’s right, we’re going back to Egypt…

Though the hotly anticipated continuation of the fun, throwback adventure film is still in the early stages of development, there’s quite a bit we’ve been able to find out so far. From the returning members of the cast to the highly sought-after creative team pulling strings behind the scenes, and other details, we have a lot to cover. That said, let’s break down everything we know about The Mummy 4, or whatever it ends up being called.

(Image credit: Universal)

As great as it would be to have The Mummy 4 come out on the 2026 movie schedule, it is unlikely that the return of this beloved film franchise will take place any sooner than 2027. Production hasn’t started yet, the cast is still being rounded out, and next year’s release calendar is already stacked, from Universal and in general.

That said, we’ll make sure to share any news about a release date as it becomes available in the coming months (and possibly years).

The Mummy 4 Cast

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The first big news about The Mummy 4 came out in November 2025, when The Hollywood Reporter published a story about Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz teaming up to play Rick O’Connell and Evelyn (Carnahan) O’Connell, respectively. Having the pair at the heart of The Mummy and The Mummy Returns (Weisz didn’t reprise the role in 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor) seems like a no-brainer, even if we’re still waiting for a final confirmation.

There’s no word on other members of The Mummy 4 cast and whether or not longtime franchise favorites will be showing up alongside some new talent. That said, it’s hard to imagine the creative team not having plans for John Hannah’s Jonathan Carnahan, as Evelyn’s brother/Rick’s brother-in-law provided some of the funnier moments throughout the franchise. The same goes for Arnold Vosloo’s Imhotep, the titular mummy from the first two films. Sure, he’s died multiple times, but it wouldn’t be strange to see him return. Unless there are some cats running around.

What Is The Mummy 4 About?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

While Universal Pictures has yet to comment on the story, setting, and scope of the upcoming action movie, a source told The Hollywood Reporter in the same article mentioned above that The Mummy 4 will reportedly be a sequel, opposed to a reboot, that will disregard the events of Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

The first two movies in the Mummy franchise took place in Egypt, both during ancient times and the 1920s and 1930s, so it wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility for this new feature film to take place around the mid-20th century. Though the 2008 movie is reportedly being left off the timeline, it did take place in the 1940s, which seems like a great place to pick back up with the story of Rick, Evelyn, and their family of archaeologists and adventurers.

Radio Silence, The Team Behind The Newer Scream Movies, Is Set To Direct

(Image credit: Paramount)

The first two Mummy movies were directed by Stephen Sommers, who stayed on as a producer for the third installment, which was directed by Rob Cohen. However, neither will be sitting behind the camera in the upcoming sequel, as Variety is reporting that Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillent, known collectively as Radio Silence, have been given the task of revitalizing this long-dormant film property.

If Radio Silence sounds familiar, it probably has something to do with the fact that the two-man team has crafted some of the best horror movies in recent memory, including Scream (2022), Scream VI, Abigail, Ready or Not, and various installments in the V/H/S anthology series. Outside of The Mummy 4, the pair is also working on the upcoming horror flick, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, which is slated for an April 2026 release.

Radio Silence isn’t the only part of the creative team with ties to the Scream franchise, as The Mummy 4’s screenwriter, David Coggeshall, worked on Scream: The TV Series back in 2013. His other credits include Orphan: First Kill, The Family Plan, and The Deliverance.

This Isn’t The Only Mummy Movie in The Works

(Image credit: Universal)

This is where things get confusing. Not only is the Brendan Fraser Mummy franchise coming back, but there’s also a new reboot of the classic Universal movie monster series from back in Hollywood’s black-and-white era. In 2024, it was announced that Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin was working on a new take on The Mummy alongside Atomic Monster and Blumhouse.

This Mummy movie, which stars Jack Reynor and Laia Costa, is set for an April 17, 2026, release. We’ve previously asked a number of questions about the project, but at the time of this writing, many of those have yet to be answered. We should know more about this more horror-centric movie in the coming weeks and months.

How To Watch The Other Mummy Movies

(Image credit: Universal)

It could still be a couple of years before The Mummy 4 goes from the tomb to the big screen, and that gives you plenty of time to go back and revisit the franchise up to this point. If you’ve never watched the daring adventure films, or if you just need a refresher, it’s never been easier to go back and see how it all started. While it sounds like Tomb of the Dragon Emperor is going to be retconned out of the timeline, we’re including the various ways to check it out for posterity.

Expect to hear much more about The Mummy 4 in the coming weeks and months!