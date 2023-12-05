Riders Say 'RIP' To Snow White's Arm As Creepy Ride Malfunction Is Shown In Viral Disney World TikTok

Ride malfunctions happen from time to time. With something that has as many moving parts as a theme park attraction, it’s impossible to avoid them entirely. If you're going to the resort, it's a good idea to check the Disney World refurbishment schedule, though unscheduled breakdowns still happen. Often something in a ride breaking means you won’t be riding for a while, but sometimes ride breakdowns lead to unexpectedly hilarious consequences, as was captured in a recent TikTok that showed Dopey dismembering Snow White.

On the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom, one of the newest attractions at DIsney World, after your ride comes to an end, you usually find yourself stopped outside the loading area. While waiting for your turn to disembark, you’re treated to a small animatronic show recreating the musical scene from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, where Dopey jumps on Sneezy’s shoulders in order to dance with Snow at her height. However, as shown in a viral TikTok, Snow White’s arm has somehow become detached, leaving her with just one arm, and her other arm is dangling from Dopey’s hand.

Snow White with one arm is certainly a sight to be seen. You can hear a lot of riders laughing hysterically as they notice what is going on. Seeing Snow White missing an arm is weird enough. If it had just fallen off, that would be one thing, but to see Dopey carrying it around with a big grin on his face is more than a little disturbing.

It’s not too hard to see what happened here. As Snow and Dopey dance around they do a lot of bouncing and spinning. The arm does appear to be completely broken, not simply disconnected, so it seems likely that all that movement eventually wore down the Snow White animatronic in a particular spot, and the constant pressure eventually broke things.

Sometimes animatronics break in bizarre ways. The armless Snow brings to mind the headless Ursula that went viral a few years back when the massive animatronic in the Little Mermaid attraction at Disney California Adventure lost her head, making her even more terrifying than she usually is.

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train hasn’t seen a lot of significant refurbishment in its near decade of existence, though getting stuck on the ride isn't unheard of. It’s the most popular ride at Magic Kingdom and often has one of the longest wait times at Walt Disney World, so there is likely not a lot of interest in closing it if that can be avoided. The good news is an issue like this can be fixed without having to shut the ride down. There is a window covering sometimes used that blocks this scene from view, so work can even happen while the park is open.