The Wild Story Behind A Couple That Has Spent $400,000 Trying To Get Back Into Disneyland's Club 33

As somebody who is lucky enough to visit Disneyland frequently, there is little in the park that I have never done, but one bucket list item that has thus far eluded me is visiting Club 33. While I’ll never be able to afford membership, I still hold out hope that one day I’ll get to enjoy a meal there.

Most Disneyland fans have to save to afford the ever-more expensive Magic Key annual passes, so Club 33 is out of reach. Luckily for those who can afford it, they can also afford massive lawsuits in case they get kicked out.

Club 33 Is One Of Disneyland's Most Exclusive Perks

While Club 33 is exclusive, it's become a fairly well-known location -- there's even a Club 33 movie in development from Disney.

However, becoming a member of Club 33 is quite expensive. It's reportedly upwards of $30,000 for the initial membership, with dues of about $15,000 every year after. And the number of members is capped, with the waitlist to get inside requiring most to wait several years.

The private dining room is only available to members and their guests. Disney occasionally grants access to VIPs who aren't members. For example, we've seen Disney Legend Ming-Na Wen visit Club 33 before. Also, Full House's Jodie Sweetin recently visited Disneyland and the club thanks to her guest access from her well-known Disney nerd TV uncle John Stamos.

Like many exclusive locations, however, Club 33 has some pretty strict rules. Rebel Wilson was briefly banned from Disneyland for running afoul of a minor Club 33 rule. However, one couple has been engaged in a multi-year legal fight, which has cost them $400,000 after they were banned from the club.

A Couple Sued Disneyland After Being Banned From Club 33

The Los Angeles Times recently reported on former Club 33 members Scott and Diana Anderson. In 2012, after being on the Club 33 waitlist for more than a decade, the couple finally achieved their dream when they were granted membership to Disneyland’s exclusive dining room.

The Andersons had their membership until 2017 when Scott Anderson was discovered by park security near the gate of Disney California Adventure allegedly showing signs of intoxication. Following this incident, Disneyland revoked the Andersons' membership in the club.

The Andersons filed a lawsuit, asking that a court reinstate their Club 33 membership. They wanted a $10,500 reimbursement for the four months of membership in 2017 that went unused, as well as $231,000.

The Jury Didn’t Believe The Couple’s Argument

While Club 33’s rules specifically forbid public intoxication, the Andersons' lawyer argued that Scott Anderson wasn’t intoxicated when he was stopped by park security. According to The Times, a medical expert testified on Anderson’s behalf that he suffered from a medical condition that produced vestibular migraines and that the symptoms of that could be confused with intoxication.

Disney countered with its own medical expert, as well as the security guards who dealt with Anderson. The jury's verdict ended up being in favor of Disneyland.

Scott Anderson says he has spent $400,000 fighting the case against Disneyland, which has required him to push off his planned retirement. However, he told the Times that the jury’s decision will not end their fight.

All this certainly shows just what Disneyland, and that exclusive Club 33 membership, mean to some people. Being a Club 33 member certainly proves one's love for all things Disney. Losing it has to be tough.