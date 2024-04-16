'Thanks Uncle J!' Full House's Jodie Sweetin Celebrated The Perfect Disneyland Weekend With Her Daughter Thanks To John Stamos

When celebrities visit Disneyland they often get the VIP treatment, potentially getting access to opportunities the rest of us don’t. Or in the case of being a Kardashian, riding the teacups alone. However, it turns out that just being on TV isn’t quite enough to get into all the most exclusive locations. Sometimes even Full House’s Stephanie Tanner needs some help from her Uncle Jesse to have the ultimate Disneyland experience.

Jodie Sweetin posted some pictures to Instagram which showed herself and her daughter Zoie, who was celebrating her 16th birthday. The mother and daughter clearly had a blast, experiencing some of the best rides at Disneyland, but the highlight was having dinner at Disneyland's exclusive Club 33, an experience which happened thanks to Jodie’s “Uncle J,” as noted Disney Adult John Stamos was the one who arranged the meal.

It’s unclear if John Stamos is a Club 33 member or just a celebrity with the sort of pull that can get people into places at Disneyland. Club 33 membership is limited, and quite expensive, though the park has frequently hosted celebrities and other VIPs who are not members for individual meals.

Considering that Stamos is a massive Disney fan, it certainly wouldn’t be that surprising if he was one of the few Club 33 members. The exclusive dining location, which was for years the only place you could purchase alcohol inside the park, reportedly has an extensive waiting list for membership despite its steep price tag and annual dues. Though membership comes with an annual pass and other perks, so it’s probably a solid deal if you can afford it.

The picture at the foot of the Club 33 stairwell, which seems to be required when you go there, everybody who goes has one, looks amazing with these two ready for dinner. As a scarf fan myself, Sweetin looks great here.

There are no images from inside Club 33 because Disneyland doesn’t allow pictures to be taken inside, though some celebrities have gotten in trouble for breaking that rule. Rebel Wilson, another noted Disney Adult, was banned from the park for a month for taking pictures inside the bathroom.

Now I just need to find my Uncle Jesse who can set me up with access to Club 33. It’s definitely a bucket list item for me, as it was for Sweetin and her daughter, who call it a “lifelong dream” to have dinner there.

In addition to eating at Club 33, I'm also looking for a sponsor to experience dinner at 21 Royal. Even though I would certainly write about it, I’m not sure CinemaBlend would let me expense the most expensive dinner at Disneyland. Of course, for those of us who can't get into the exclusive places, there's still plenty of great food at Disneyland that we can have.