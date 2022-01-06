Book Of Boba Fett Star Ming-Na Wen Made It Into Disneyland's Club 33, And I'm Super Jealous

Ming-Na Wen is back in the Star Wars universe for the new Disney+ series The Book Of Boba Fett, which premiered its second of seven episodes Wednesday. The actress, who's also known for voicing Mulan and playing Melinda May in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D , has a lot to celebrate going into 2022, so she decided to ring in all the excitement at an exclusive Disneyland location. Ming-Na Wen got into Club 33!

Many Disney fans only know the legend that is in Club 33 . The private club and exclusive lounge is located above the Pirates of the Caribbean ride in Disneyland, and most of all, it's members only. However, Ming-Na Wen got inside alongside a party of six and shared the occasion via her Instagram . Take a look:

The Book of Boba Fett actress shared various photos with her family at the original Disneyland theme park near the entrance, at the Star Wars side of Galaxy’s Edge and inside Club 33. It's a secret five-star restaurant that can only be accessed by members or through an invitation by one. It’s basically impossible to get inside Club 33, but Ming-Na Wen is now a Star Wars regular, so it seems she’s earned her place.

The 58-year-old badass actress is also a Disney Princess since she's the voice of Mulan, so maybe (and hopefully) she’s one of the few people in the world who can just stroll into Club 33. The establishment is rumored to cost around $15,000 annually, plus $120 per person for its fixed five course meal. The actress was seriously wining and dining in the new year with the visit to the exclusive location.

Guests who see the inside of Club 33 are not actually allowed to take many photos of the secret spot, but The Book of Boba Fett actress took a few shots of the entrance, a beautiful drink with the “33” logo in chocolate and her family all together with drinks at a booth. She shared that she was wearing a Fennec and Boba Fett T-shirt and wearing the character’s colors as well. She was repping her Star Wars role, for sure.

Ming-Na Wen first appeared in Star Wars in an episode of The Mandalorian in a role that was supposed to be short-lived, but after some back and forth with executive producer Dave Filoni, she inspired a larger role for herself in the universe. Fennec Shand has a key role in The Book of Boba Fett as the partner to Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett as he seeks to build a criminal empire in Tatooine. Wen also voiced a younger version of the character in the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

It’s great to see The Book of Boba Fett celebrating at Club 33, but once more, the secrets of the restaurant and lounge haunt us, and I'm super jealous she got in!