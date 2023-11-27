It's A Naked World After All: Streaker Stripped Down At Disneyland, And There's Video

Disneyland is a place where many people, myself included, feel like they’re at home. However, no matter how comfortable you might feel, please do not at any point remove your clothing outside your Disneyland Resort hotel room. Apparently, somebody didn’t get this memo yesterday as a guest reportedly jumped off of It’s A Small World and wandered through the ride sans clothing.

On Sunday afternoon social media pictures and videos began to go viral showing an unidentified man wandering through both the interior and exterior of one of Disneyland's best rides, It’s A Small World. At some point, the man stripped down to his underwear, before eventually removing those as well. He then proceeded to wander outside the popular family ride. Here’s some of the footage going around from earlier in the incident, and don't worry it's not too NSFW.

As a reporter of news, it's only right I inform you there is footage of the man on social media in the water outside the attraction without any clothing. As somebody not trying to scar you for life, it's only right I not include that video. You've been warned, but here's edited footage proving this is a thing that really did happen.

I AM ON SMALL WORLD AND THERE WAS A STREAKER, I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING

A Disneyland rep told Deadline the guest was removed by park security before being booked by Anaheim Police and removed from the park. While not stated, it’s all but certain the person has been banned from Disneyland, meaning they can be booked for trespassing simply by stepping back onto resort property again. KTLA reports the man was charged with indecent exposure and suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was also transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

Obviously, people are sort of freaking out over all this. A lot of people who are very concerned about what children might see are very angry. Honestly, likely nobody wants to see what happened here. Even if the guy took something that was the catalyst for all this, he could have seriously hurt himself or others. He also could have done lasting damage to the attraction, as some of the videos show him wandering through the dolls on te ride and putting his hands, and likely other things, all over them. Some on social media, however, have chosen levity, and are instead joking about how "from the looks of things" it really is a "small world."

It’s A Small World was closed for about an hour while dealing with the incident. That can be a tough experience for riders even without the naked man wandering around. Even if you love the famous song, hearing "It's a Small World" for an hour can potentially damage one’s constitution.

Of course, this time of year we get It’s A Small World Holiday, a winter holiday-themed version of the attraction, which remixes the ear-worm tune with holiday songs, which makes things better or worse depending on your perspective.

Assuming that drugs were involved, as police seem to believe, this wouldn’t even be the first time somebody took them and ended up naked in the water at a Disney park. A parkgoer ended up in the water at Disneyland Paris after taking LSD a few years back, and we may have had a similar incident here.

It's a Small World is one of Disney's most iconic attractions. It's been at Disneyland since 1966 after originally being introduced as one of four Disney-designed attractions at the 1964-65 New York World's Fair.