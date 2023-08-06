The Last Of Us’ OG Actors Reprised Their Roles For Universal Studios Attraction, And The Series’ Creator Shared A Sweet Response

Few video game franchises have managed to work their way into the pop culture zeitgeist like The Last of Us has. Since the original game was released on Playstation 3 in 2013, the post-apocalyptic, survival series has spawned a direct sequel, tons of ancillary merchandise and a critically acclaimed HBO live-action TV adaptation . If that weren’t all, the Naughty Dog IP is also set to delight (and frighten) theme park attendees this fall. The beloved game is set to inspire a House at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights . That’s exciting on its own, but it was also just confirmed that the franchise’s OG voice actors reprised their roles for the attraction. And the series’ creator, Neil Druckmann, shared a sweet response to the news.

Troy Baker (who voiced Joel Miller) and Ashley Johnson (who portrayed Ellie) revisited their respective roles for the theme park offering. Our sister publication, SFX Magazine , spoke to Lora Sauls of Universal Orlando, who confirmed Johnson and Baker’s returns. She gushed about having had the opportunity to work with the actors (and I understand why she’s so excited):

We got to use the voiceover actors from the video game. We did voiceover recordings with them and they re-recorded our entire dialogue for our haunted house. So we were very, very excited to work with both Troy and Ashley on the re-recording of our haunted house dialogue.

Given it’s such big news, it’s likely that only a handful of individuals were privy to the exact details. Of course, one of those people was Neil Druckmann, who held down writing and directing credits on the main two games in the series. The Naughty Dog co-president broke his silence on the development via a post shared to his Threads account. He subsequently screenshotted said message and dropped it onto his Instagram stories. See it for yourself down below:

It has to be surreal for the video game developer to see just how massive the video game franchise he helped launch alongside Bruce Straley and more. Based on his comments, he also seems to love the fact that his co-leads are still involved in some capacity. (Both stars also appeared on the TV show, during which they took on new roles.) Hardcore Last of Us fans are sure to appreciate their likely stellar vocals while they make their way through the spooky house of frights.

The attraction, which will be offered at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Orlando – sounds like it’s going to give franchise devotees and horror aficionados everything they could ask for. This HHN house is set to feature iconic creatures from the game, including Runners, Stalkers and the always terrifying Clickers. (Even now, I can hear the chilling sounds the third infected species makes.) Attendees will also face human threats in the form of the brutal Hunters. Additionally, there are going to be cool tidbits throughout the location, including weapons tables similar to those in the games.

On top of all that, Lora Sauls says Neil Druckmann and co. asked if the location’s layout could take inspiration from the franchise’s version of Pittsburgh, to which the house’s creative team obliged. And to be clear, this attraction is based on the game as opposed to the TV series it inspired.

I’m honestly not sure if I personally have the heart to make my way through a place filled with Clickers, Hunters and other threats. But that going through that ordeal means I would also get to hear new content dialogue from Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, then I might just have to brave it. Here’s hoping this Last of Us-infused HHN attraction does indeed live up to the hype.