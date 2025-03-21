Where Are The Wyatt Sicks? A New Update On The WWE Stable Has Me Excited

With WrestleMania 41 just around the corner, many wrestlers who have had major storylines in the past year are preparing for their big moment in Las Vegas. One exception to that is The Wyatt Sicks stable who, despite their strong debut and feud with Chad Gable and American Alpha, have been off of television for quite a while. Now, a promising report says their return isn't that far off, thanks to a clean bill of health for a member of the faction.

As one of the most interesting stables in the WWE, many would love to see The Wyatt Sicks carry on the legacy of the late Bray Wyatt. It's looking like we don't have to worry about that happening, though some unknowns still need to be addressed when it comes to Uncle Howdy and his band of misfits.

A new report from Fightful Select alleges we haven't seen The Wyatt Sicks for a while due to injury (via SI.com). It was reported that the faction is closer to returning after Uncle Howdy wrestler Bo Dallas was medically cleared to return from an unknown injury. With Dallas out of commission, the faction was pulled from SmackDown, but his return means that creative plans with them can again move forward.

That said, the report states that there are "no imminent plans" for the stable, which I would interpret as meaning they won't be used for WrestleMania 41. I believe that considering so many storylines are already set in stone with angles like John Cena's heel turn that would overshadow anything the Wyatts will do at this point.

The Wyatt Sicks Dropped A Cryptic Post On The Heels Of The Report

While no one from WWE has or will likely confirm or deny the report, Uncle Howdy posted it hours after this latest rumor, making it feel like there's some action behind the scenes with their faction. Check out the tweet, which is as cryptic and mysterious as every other thing he does with the pro wrestling organization:

March 21, 2025

I'm going to avoid reading too deeply into that message but take Uncle Howdy's posting online as a sign that they will eventually be back on SmackDown or some other WWE program. After all, we still have a lot of questions to answer about what their grand plans are and who that final member will end up being.

Questions about The Wyatt Sicks surface as wrestling fans wonder if Alexa Bliss will be a part of WrestleMania 41. The returning superstar got a huge pop at the Royal Rumble but hasn't been a major factor in any of the budding storylines for the two-day event thus far. Perhaps there's a way for her to partner with the faction as an ally and put her name on the map to kick off a post-Mania campaign? I would love that.

For now, we'll just see what's up next as SmackDown airs on USA on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Perhaps Uncle Howdy will surprise us with a new message, and his crew will end up appearing at WrestleMania after all.