Alexa Bliss Is A Spectacular Wrestler, And I’m Worried WWE Is Forgetting That

Alexa Bliss is one of the most talented people on WWE’s entire roster. Her in-ring movements are very natural and fluid. She’s athletic enough to move around and do bigger spots. Her microphone work is good. She’s willing to get Mick Foley levels of weird with her characters, which is a huge positive for those of us who want a wrestling show to hit different emotional beats. She’s terrific, except I’m starting to get worried WWE is forgetting that.

I say I’m starting to get worried because I don’t actually know what’s going on. I don’t work for WWE, and I’m not Dave Meltzer or Sean Ross Sapp. I’m just a guy watching the show, and from my vantage point, it seems like WWE, after a long layoff, brought back Alexa Bliss at Elimination Chamber and then absent an idea of what to do with her, told her to take some more time off.

Maybe there’s something bigger going on here. She’s about to get married. Maybe there’s some kind of agreement I don’t know about related to that. Maybe there’s an injury that just hasn’t been very widely reported. Maybe there’s bigger plans for her to return at some point and be immediately thrust back into the main event. Maybe. Maybe. Maybe. It has to be something because the alternative is just absurd.

The alternative, of course, would be that WWE has simply decided it doesn’t need Alexa Bliss, and she’s not worth incorporating into the current storylines. I mean, can you even get through that sentence with a straight face? Forty-seven people had matches at WrestleMania, and that doesn’t even include valets, managers or Damian Priest who stood menacingly on an apron. Let’s ignore Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville because WWE is gonna work some celebrities into ‘Mania, and they were both great. You’re telling me there’s forty-five people on the WWE roster fans would rather watch than Alexa Bliss? Come’on.

I’m not going to run people down here because ‘Mania was for the most part great, and everyone really tried their best. But there aren’t fifteen people on the entire roster who are more appealing to fans and deliver better performances than Alexa Bliss, and a lot of us are going to be really mad if the writers don't figure out a way to incorporate her back into the fold and give her something compelling to do. It’s not her fault WWE made some terrible creative decisions with the Fiend/Randy Orton storyline, incorporated her and then soured on it after whatever the hell that was at WrestleMania 37.

The WWE Women’s Division has never been stronger than it is right now, but that doesn’t mean you can let one of your most talented performers just sit on the sidelines because you have other good people. Bring her in to help grow this thing even bigger. If you don’t see her as a main event contender, throw her on a tag team. There’s real momentum in the women’s tag division right now with quite a few credible teams. Give her a partner and let them go to work. Sign me up for Bayley and Alexa Bliss against Sasha Banks and Naomi at an upcoming premium live event for the tag titles.

Or use Alexa to finally launch a mid-card women’s belt! It’s long past time the women were given another strap to compete for. Hold a tournament to give out the new championship. That would be a terrific centerpiece for a mid-level premium live event sometime this year, and there are so many talented women right now who would be perfect fits to feud over that newly created title.

I don’t know exactly what WWE should do with Alexa Bliss. I don't know how she should be packaged. I don’t know who she should feud with or what belts she should be going after. All I know is WWE programming is better when Alexa Bliss is on it, and there seems to be an implication that her being away is WWE's decision. If so, that's outrageous. She’s a spectacular wrestler, and as fans, we need to make sure WWE doesn’t forget that.