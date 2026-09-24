Universal Orlando Asked If Victoria Frankenstein Needed A ‘Roommate.' See One Fan's Epic Response

One of the best parts of Universal Orlando parks is the theming, and that’s especially true of the attractions at Epic Universe . The Darkmoor area is many fans’ favorite part of the newer theme park, and the characters involved in the Dark Universe theming are equally important. The manor, for example, is owned by Victoria Frankenstein, and the ride inside tells the story of her continuing her family’s legacy. It’s a big castle, though, and Universal Orlando recently (jokingly) asked if Victoria maybe needs a "roommate"?

Universal Orlando’s social media tends to be cheeky, so this wasn’t totally out of left field. It’s obviously a joke, in general, but it’s also worth pointing out the Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment ride already seemingly has Ygor (and a slew of monsters) as Victoria’s roomies. But the post is pretty funny to think about in an abstract way, and I was amused by the fan comments.

Along with many Universal parkgoers asking what happened to Victoria’s roommate Ygor, one fan had a really, well, epic response to the post, writing we should forget the roommate and focus on something else. It's no wonder this was one of the most popular comments on the post.

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Not really, however I think there should be a black lagoon located behind the manor.

Why is this so perfect? Let me spell it out for you.

Dark Universe Is Getting Another Attraction

We’ve known for a bit that Dark Universe would be undergoing an expansion. Permits have been filed for a 3-acre addition to the Darkmoor area, and it seems from reports it will be for an attraction and not for like food or beverage or other things.

There’s been some chatter from fans about a possible Creature From The Black Lagoon ride, thanks to a pit being dug (though this is allegedly for a larger indoor structure, which is good news given how many outdoor rides this park has right now) and general interest, though Universal has not confirmed anything like this yet. Still the fan who commented on the post above was clearly in the know about that chatter, and would be on board if the rumors held true.

Like I said, this isn’t the first or last person to bring up Creature From The Black Lagoon either, as threads about the attraction are full of comments like this. It would be more like Victoria getting a neighbor instead of a roomie, but a lot of people are into the idea.

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"Whenever I see people say they rode a ride 50 times in one day it confused me ....... but a Creature from the Black Lagoon ride I would never leave."

"Dark Universe is definitely the highlight of Epic, so I'm excited they're investing in expansion. Hopefully it's the Lagoon ride, as a cool indoor dark water ride is exactly what the park needs."

"Given the wait times and how damn hot the park is, it'd be a pretty perfect cycle of leaving the ride soaked, sun-drying in the outdoor queue, cooling off in the indoor queue, then back on the boat."

Universal Orlando is usually pretty tight-lipped about what a ride will be for some time before an official announcement is made. This didn’t happen so much with the Fast & Furious coaster, but I think that’s more because the one in California was already almost fully realized before construction started on the one in Florida.