Wait, Did Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Hint At A Major Tragedy In The Final Season?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 finale, "Tomorrow's Enterprise." Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds hinted that a major tragedy may strike one of its beloved characters in the latest Season 4 finale. The episode jumped one year into the future and hinted that fans should certainly be worried about La'an Noonien-Singh as the final season approaches.

Uhura starred in "Tomorrow's Enterprise," where she worked with her future self to prevent Scotty's death. Of course, the crew soon discovered the two Uhuras had switched places in time, which led to some mild spoilers before the show closed out its run on the 2026 TV schedule.

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(Image credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+)

La'an Is Not On The Enterprise One Year From Now

Captain Kirk was quick to notice Uhura wasn't herself, which led to her eventual confession that she was, but from a year prior. The captain lamented that he hated dealing with time anomalies, to which Uhura noted La'an told her as much.

The look of shock and sadness on Kirk's face at the mention of La'an was unmistakable. Uhura pressed and asked if the Enterprise's head of security was on the ship, but he changed the subject. Uhura let it go, but obviously, I can't.

(Image credit: Jan Thijs/Paramount+)

Will Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Final Season Kill Off La'an?

While it wasn't explcitly stated that La'an will die in the final season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, one has to wonder. The Season 4 finale already confirmed that Ortegas has transferred off the ship, but La'an and Una's fates are still a mystery. Is it possible they both died in some tragedy we'll see unfold in Season 5?

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Perhaps what's more interesting is that Kirk was legitimately saddened at the mention of her name. While we know they've started a relationship of sorts, is it possible he's involved in her death in some way?

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Spock wasn't around for the mention of La'an, and I would've been curious to see his reaction. While he's usually even-keeled, I feel his relationship with La'an and feelings for her could've brought out some of his human side, if only slightly.

Ultimately, it's looking like we're going to have to wait for the final season to see what happens to La'an, the descendant of the famous Star Trek villain Khan. It's a shame that co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman doesn't feel optimistic about this series getting a spinoff, as the episode only further convinced me how great a follow-up would be.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 is now available to stream in full on Paramount+. Unfortunately, we don't know for sure when the final season is coming, though I would wager we'll see it air sometime in 2027.