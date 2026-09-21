Prices Are Going Up At Most Theme Parks. One Famous Location Is Doing Something Very Different
It's nice to save a buck when you can.
At a time when it feels like rising costs are a given in every facet of life, one theme park is bucking the trend with a steep discount rolling out to market soon. Silver Dollar City made headlines earlier this year with news it was going to be the setting for a Christmas movie, and now it's helping theme park lovers save money for the holiday and more with a great new offer.
"The Best Theme Park In America" is always rolling out new attractions, and ahead of the arrival of Miner's Mountain Express, we're seeing the steepest discount for a season pass Silver Dollar City's offered since 2021. Now might be the best time to visit, even if it's your first time.
Silver Dollar City Is Offering A Extreme Discount For 2027
Starting today through November 2nd, readers can purchase a season passport to Silver Dollar City for the 2027 season for just $117.99. For those not familiar with the value, that's only $20 more than it would cost to buy a single-day ticket.
It's a great value, especially for the number of roller coasters jammed in the Branson, Missouri, theme park. One might understand a discount if there were extensive renovations underway or something of that nature, but as VP of Marketing Nick Guevel said, this is about the theme park seeing the hardships families are facing and keeping theme park fun affordable:
Solo adventures to theme parks can always be fun, but they're also the perfect family vacation destination. In my family, affordability is key, so I appreciate Silver Dollar City setting the example and offering a chance for people to get in on the cheap.
Silver Dollar City Has Exciting Things In Store For 2027
For those wondering if they can find an excuse to get out to Silver Dollar City, CinemaBlend has no shortage of testimonials that will attest to it being worth the drive. It's also worth noting that the park has several things on tap for the new year, including a new roller coaster:
Additionally, Silver Dollar City will be bringing back An Old-Time Christmas, a celebrated holiday event. Its continued growth over the years has made it one of the best theme parks to visit in this part of the United States, if not the best.
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It's also worth mentioning that Branson, Missouri, has a litany of things for families to do outside of the theme park, and remains one of the lesser-known vacation towns for those who live outside of the region and only associate it with music. With prices so low, now might be the time to make that pilgrimage and find out why so many others love this theme park.
Silver Dollar City operates primarily from March to October, with select dates for events afterward. It's been a long time since I've visited, but with this new deal, I think it's time I make a trip back.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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