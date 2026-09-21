Prices Are Going Up At Most Theme Parks. One Famous Location Is Doing Something Very Different

At a time when it feels like rising costs are a given in every facet of life, one theme park is bucking the trend with a steep discount rolling out to market soon. Silver Dollar City made headlines earlier this year with news it was going to be the setting for a Christmas movie, and now it's helping theme park lovers save money for the holiday and more with a great new offer.

"The Best Theme Park In America" is always rolling out new attractions, and ahead of the arrival of Miner's Mountain Express, we're seeing the steepest discount for a season pass Silver Dollar City's offered since 2021. Now might be the best time to visit, even if it's your first time.

Silver Dollar City Is Offering A Extreme Discount For 2027

Starting today through November 2nd, readers can purchase a season passport to Silver Dollar City for the 2027 season for just $117.99. For those not familiar with the value, that's only $20 more than it would cost to buy a single-day ticket.

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It's a great value, especially for the number of roller coasters jammed in the Branson, Missouri, theme park. One might understand a discount if there were extensive renovations underway or something of that nature, but as VP of Marketing Nick Guevel said, this is about the theme park seeing the hardships families are facing and keeping theme park fun affordable:

As families are making tough choices about where their dollars go, we want them to know we're listening. Lowering the price is one way we can deliver even more value and make it easier for families to spend time together.

Solo adventures to theme parks can always be fun, but they're also the perfect family vacation destination. In my family, affordability is key, so I appreciate Silver Dollar City setting the example and offering a chance for people to get in on the cheap.

(Image credit: Silver Dollar City)

Silver Dollar City Has Exciting Things In Store For 2027

For those wondering if they can find an excuse to get out to Silver Dollar City, CinemaBlend has no shortage of testimonials that will attest to it being worth the drive. It's also worth noting that the park has several things on tap for the new year, including a new roller coaster:

One of the biggest reasons to visit in 2027 is the Spring Debut of the Miner's Mountain Express, the Midwest's longest family coaster. Silver Dollar City's 67th season will include even more, from the new Country Music & Comfort Cooking Festival and more than 1,000 live country music performances to concerts from The Band Perry and Easton Corbin.

Additionally, Silver Dollar City will be bringing back An Old-Time Christmas, a celebrated holiday event. Its continued growth over the years has made it one of the best theme parks to visit in this part of the United States, if not the best.

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It's also worth mentioning that Branson, Missouri, has a litany of things for families to do outside of the theme park, and remains one of the lesser-known vacation towns for those who live outside of the region and only associate it with music. With prices so low, now might be the time to make that pilgrimage and find out why so many others love this theme park.

Silver Dollar City operates primarily from March to October, with select dates for events afterward. It's been a long time since I've visited, but with this new deal, I think it's time I make a trip back.