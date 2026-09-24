Black Panther’s Angela Bassett Breaks Silence On David Jonsson T’Challa Casting

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine, but folks who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that certain franchises stand out as fan favorites. Chief among them are Ryan Coogler's Black Panther films (streaming with a Disney+ subscription), and folks can't wait to for the developing threequel to arrive. Angela Bassett might be bummed about her onscreen death, but the Queen Ramonda actress recently broke her silence on David Jonsson's casting as T'Challa the second.

There are tons of upcoming Marvel movies either in production or development, including the third Black Panther movie. Back in July Jonsson was revealed to be playing T'Challa's son, breaking the internet in the process. But what does his onscreen grandmother think about the casting? In an interview from ScreenRant's Twitter at the premiere of American Horror Story Season 13, Bassett shared her reaction, saying:

I was so all over the moon to hear that as a fan, you know, as well. So I know the fans were happy as well. So exciting.

Talk about a glowing review. While it's unclear if we'll get to see Ramonda in Black Panther's threequel, the Oscar-nominated actress seems pleased with David Jonsson playing the next T'Challa on the big screen. Her comments echo fan excitement about the casting, specifically how the story will expand from Wakanda Forever's moving credits scene.

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In the final moments of the last movie, Nakia revealed to Shuri that she and T'Challa had a son before his death. This could have major implications for both the characters' interpersonal relationships, and Wakanda as a whole. In the same interview, the Waiting to Exhale actress was asked if Jonsson has her approval as "auntie", to which she responded:

Yes he does.

The "auntie" question comes from an iconic moment in the first Black Panther, where Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger appears in Wakanda and refers to Queen Ramonda as such. We'll have to wait and see if Bassett and Jonsson get to share the screen in the third installment of Ryan Coogler's beloved franchise.

Queen Ramonda might have died in Wakanda Forever protecting Riri Williams, that doesn't make her inclusion in the third film an impossibility. Dead characters frequently pop up through The Ancestral Plane, which I assume will happen in the third Black Panther. So while Bassett's character might be dead in-universe, maybe she'll still get a way to meet her grandson through this MacGuffin.

Black Panther 3 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on December 15th, 2028. Since it's not part of the 2026 movie release list or even next year's, fans will likely have to be patient while we wait for more information about what Ryan Coogler has up his Oscar-winning sleeve.