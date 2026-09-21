Sinners Was Not Overrated At HHN This Year, But There Are 4 Other Reasons I'm Planning My Return

HHN 2026 Has Top-Notch Production Design That Feels Bigger Than Ever

I’ve gotta admit, as much as I believe that Halloween Horror Nights will always pull off a top-notch event, I was nervous and a bit skeptical that they’d be able to live up to the expectations surrounding Sinners. How do you boil down a story that uses supernatural, vampire, and folk horror, blends it with a period drama, and drops a performance that was enough to earn Michael B Jordan an Academy Award for Best Actor? Oh yeah, and turn it into a walk-through experience that thrills and scares in under five minutes? Somehow, though it worked, and it's not the ONLY reason I'm already planning my return this year.

As someone who’s been going to HHN in Hollywood every year for a while now, I was sure it would be impossible for this year’s event to live up to 2025, which included Five Night’s at Freddy’s, Terrifier, and Friday the 13th. I’m happy to report that 2026 is the best year yet, and Sinners has played a big role in helping it achieve that horror crown. Not only does it have the best house queue I’ve ever experienced, with a live actor “performing” the film’s song, “I Lied to You,” but it creates an immersive atmosphere surrounding you with the transcending time sequence as a Michael B. Jordan look-a-like welcomes you in.

The house only gets better from there, with cool glowing-eye effects, two-story sets, and a stunt involving an actor on a bungee rig. I honestly felt like the Sinners house on its own is worth the admission price, and everything else is the fun and mayhem cherry on top of the popular event.

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(Image credit: Universal Studios Hollywood)

HHN always makes the most of the budget they have, but this year it felt like they were really firing on all cylinders. Every transition in the houses felt thought out and there were more scareactors than ever pulling off multiple scares at a time. A two-story scene in Sinners made the space feel bigger, building a train in Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness felt as though it was transporting guests somewhere else, and the use of a balcony for KILLceañera was a nice touch.

(Image credit: Universal Studios Hollywood)

The Combination of Properties for the Houses Hits On Every Level

There’s never any way to know for sure if the line-up of houses and properties will work together, and to be honest, Sinners wasn’t the only question mark for me this year. The final season of Stranger Things had a lot to live up to, Hellraiser seemed like a challenging property to pull off, Evil Dead Burn didn’t exactly get much love at the box office, Killer Klowns was making a return appearance for the third time, original mazes (KILLceañera and Dead, Deader, Deadest) either work or don’t depending on how easy the story is to pick up on, and no one knew what an Ozzy Osbourne maze inspired by his legacy would look like. Yet, somehow, it all worked and each house was memorable in its own way. It’s worth mentioning that to make Hellraiser even more impressive, Doug Bradley re-recorded Pinhead's highly quotable film dialogue.

(Image credit: Universal Studios Hollywood)

The Scareactors Should All Get A Raise For How Hard They Were Hitting It

Your experience in an HHN house really depends on how many scareactors are in it and how hard they’re going at any given time. A memorable scare zone relies on interactions with the characters, including Nikki from Obsession roaming around, different versions of Art the Clown, and the Death Eaters in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. This year, the houses really are stacked with actors who are giving it their all, bringing their characters to life so effectively that some attendees were wondering if maybe Michael B. Jordan was the one really playing his character in the Sinners house. I even had a blast dancing with some of the Fortnitemares characters in their scare zone.

(Image credit: Universal Studios Hollywood)

A Fully Original Terror Tram Featuring Art the Clown Felt Fresh And Fun

The Terrifier house was such a hit at HHN 2025 that it was a no-brainer to bring the property back in some way for 2026. Instead of repeating or reconfiguring what they’d already done, Horror Nights decided to go all in on the wild and weird Terror Tram starring Art the Clown. With a soundtrack by metal band Ice Nine Kills, who created twisted version of Christmas classics, the horror icon hijacks the tram for his own mayhem-filled holiday celebration that was so over-the-top I couldn’t help but have fun.

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HHN 2026 is top tier when it comes to Halloween scare events and this year’s event is so fun that I’m already wondering which upcoming horror movies could inspire must-see houses in 2027. Until then, I will definitely be making a return appearance before the event ends on November 1st.