How George And Amal Clooney Reached Out To Cindy Crawford And Rande Gerber After Their Son’s Death

It’s been a few days since news broke that Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s son Presley had died at the age of 27. The news came just a few weeks after his sister Kaia had spoken out about her brother being brave and honest regarding his battle with addiction , and the loss has reportedly been devastating to everyone involved. This includes George and Amal Clooney, who are close friends of the family. Here’s what we know.

Earlier this week, The Clooneys were spotted at the home of Crawford’s look-alike daughter Kaia Gerber as the family came together after Spencer’s death. George and Amal made an appearance on Tuesday at Kaia’s home, and the visit was more for moral support than anything else, as an insider noted to Page Six .

It was less about talking and more about just listening, comforting Cindy and Rande and being there for them. There really aren’t any words that can make something like this better. They just wanted to be there for their friends and let them talk about whatever they needed to.

It’s George Clooney and Rande Gerber who have been friends for a very long time. Their relationship spans all the way back to the ‘90s, when Clooney was an up-and-coming actor on ER and Gerber was opening his first restaurant The Whiskey in New York. Clooney was in the city filming One Fine Day when he met Gerber, and the two became fast friends.

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Years later, the two famously partnered together after a vacation in Mexico to create Casamigos, the popular tequila brand they initially made for themselves but that they then sold for a billion dollars . Clooney's also worked with Crawford inadvertently through the Casamigos brand.

So, they have been co-workers and business partners as well as friends through the course of the years. The insider also mentioned this long-standing relationship, which Gerber previously told the Times was like "one big family."

They’ve all been incredibly close for decades, and George is committed to being there for Cindy and Rande, not just right now but in the months and years ahead.

While Cindy Crawford knew Rande Gerber when she was still dating Richard Gere in the early '90s, by the time she wed the businessman in 1998 Gerber and Clooney were also fast friends. Amal came into the picture in 2013, and he wed the barrister a year and a half later. The two men have remained close through plenty of life changes over the years, and he’s been there for his pal during this stressful time.