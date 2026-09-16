The Awesome Way Epcot Is Celebrating September On Guardians Of The Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Ever since Guardians Of The Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened at Walt Disney World’s Epcot back in 2022, there’s a fun game guests can play while they wait. Which one of the six classic songs will they get when they go on the ride? This September, and for one day only, there’s going to be a little twist regarding the coaster’s soundtrack.

The indoor roller coaster, which utilizes a thrilling reverse-launch feature, famously has the Earth, Wind & Fire jam “September” on the playlist. And this year on September 21, the song will be blasting on the ride all day and night. Check out the announcement:

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This is so fun. The song famously opens with the lyrics “Do you remember the 21st night of September?”, you will absolutely get to rock with the Guardians of the Galaxy to the song. The 1978 disco song continues to be a hit that’s fun to jam to as the season changes to fall, and you got to love how Walt Disney World found a way to celebrate it.

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Usually, it’s a roll of the dice regarding what song you’re going to hear on Cosmic Rewind. The other options are “One Way Or Another” by Blondie, “Conga!” by Gloria Estefan, “I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock of Seagulls, “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears for Fears and “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps. All great tracks, but on September 21, there will be no more fitting track than the one that namechecks the date itself.

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Funny enough none of those songs have been featured in a Guardians of the Galaxy movie, but they sure do fit the ride. As Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley revealed ahead of the opening of Cosmic Rewind, they tested a hundred songs to find “that perfect balance for the song choices”, per Instagram. He’s said his personal favorite is “Everyone Wants To Rule The World” at the time.

Prior to Cosmic Rewind’s opening at Epcot, another Disney Parks ride started this trend of randomized songs for the House of Mouse. It’s the other Guardians of the Galaxy ride, Mission: Breakout! On the accelerated drop tower dark ride you can either get “Burning Love” by Elvis Presley, “Free Ride” by Edgar Winter Group, ”I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5, “Give Up The Funk” by Parliament, “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar or “Born To Be Wild” by Steppenwolf.

The trend is also added to one of the newest Walt Disney World attractions, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. But, in that ride it’s reimagined versions of popular songs by The Electric Mayhem special cameos and features from Jennifer Hudson, Def Leppard, Kelly Clarkson and Questlove.

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We can’t think of a better way to spend September 21 than on Cosmic Rewind. If you’re going this Monday, you gotta do it!