Universal Orlando Teases Halloween Horror Nights With New Video And I'm Completely Creeped Out

We may be six months away from Halloween, but for Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, there is never a bad time to get people ready for Halloween Horror Nights. The annual event is the highlight of the year at the Universal Parks, and a new video has dropped to promote the event in Florida, and it has me kinda freaked out.

The video posted to Twitter is 10 minutes long, and the vast majority of it is nothing but static and noise, but the few moments in the run time that are not just static are giving me the creeps. It opens up with a podcast or radio host promising to dive into the “truth” behind Halloween Horror Nights, but it seems that someone, or something, doesn’t want her to do that. Check it out.

Throughout the static, there are a number of moments where the visuals and audio briefly change. At one point you can hear a voice clearly screaming, though at what, we can’t see. There are images that appear to simply be the night sky and others that look to be faces obscured by the static. As far as the host goes, she’s clearly not doing well. Around the middle of the video, we get a brief glimpse of the studio again, and she is gone. Near the end, she’s back but her gaze is stuck looking skyward and her breathing is labored. It’s not pleasant.

It’s unclear if this is just meant to be a spooky video to tease Halloween Horror Nights in a general sense, or if there is some sort of message hidden inside it that is meant for us to learn something specific about this year’s event. At this point, the only thing officially announced for Halloween Horror Nights 2023 is that there will be an HHN house based on Chucky. There are usually about 10 houses in Orlando and a half dozen in California, though Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood has unique things to offer, so there is much to be revealed over the next six months.

Some of the faces hidden in the static might be those of Jack and Chance, a couple of the original HHN characters that Universal Destinations & Experiences have created in the past, and who will all but certainly appear in some capacity at this year’s event. Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights houses are usually a combination of popular horror franchises and original ideas, so if this is teasing us with a specific HHN idea, this could be a house that includes them. The Halloween Horror Nights in 2021 brought together many of the event's popular characters in one house so maybe we're getting a follow-up.

With tickets already on sale for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, one would guess that we’ll start to learn more about what people will be seeing soon. Whether we’ll learn what happened to this poor podcast host is another question entirely.