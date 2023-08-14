Visiting Minion Land? There’s A Way To Get Even More Despicable On Your Next Universal Orlando Trip

By now it’s no secret a bunch of yellow minions have been unleashed at the Universal Studios Florida park in Universal Orlando. There’s plenty you need to know about Minions Land and its new ride Villain Con: Minion Blast, but if you and your kids are huge fans of the Despicable Me movie franchise, there’s actually another great way to fully immerse yourself in the universe that Gru and his henchmen famously inhabit.

In fact, while you may have stayed at one of Universal Orlando’s incredible properties such as Dockside Inn and Suites in the past, you may not be aware of some of the side amenities and opportunities the Loews hotel properties offer. One of these would have to be the kids suites available at several of the on-property hotels, and one of those hotels goes hard on Minions. The theming is excellent, but you’ll have to bring your own “bananahs.”

How To Experience Minions Outside Of The Universal Orlando Parks

In fact, Dave Bartek, the Senior Vice President of Operations For Loews Hotels, Universal Orlando Resort told CinemaBlend and other outlets the hotels actually work with the “same design group” and “creative minds” behind the attractions in order to making the theming on the kids suites super spot on. For example, at Loews Portofino Bay, the Despicable Me-oriented suites even feature missile beds that were designed by those who have worked on Minions Land and its varying attractions.

At Loews Portofino Bay we have Despicable Me kids suits, including wonderful missile beds, made by the same company that made some of the great attractions – the Minions-based attractions – in the Universal theme park. So, you can see the Minions and certainly they are very very popular and we expect over these next few days they are only going to grow in popularity.

It’s not just one hotel and one Minions offering when it comes to the kids suites either.

[Several of] these hotels also offer themed kids suites. In those themed kids suites there’s an adult side, there’s a place for the parents, and a room set up with a themed decor package like our standard guest room, but for the kids we have great themed kids suits. At the Hard Rock, as you would expect, they’re themed music…At Loews Royal Pacific Resort we have Jurassic World kids suits, including a gyrosphere bed.

Still, given the opening of Minions Land and the fact Despicable Me 4 will be coming in 2024, the Minions will likely only continue to get more and more popular in the coming months. So, if you’re planning to book a family adventure, nabbing the room soon may be a good idea, and you can check out more at universalorlando.com.

(Image credit: Universal Orlando Loews Hotels)

I’ve actually stayed in a two-room suite in one of the Loews hotels before, though not the Minions one, and it’s really a convenient way for families with kids to stay connected without having to physically sleep in the same room. It also gives everyone a little more space, and the suites are available at both budget hotels on property and in the higher price point hotels, so they aren’t out of the realm of possibility for anyone.

In addition, staying on property also gives other added advantages, including early park admission, pool and fitness center availability, access to free transportation to the parks and more. I know that sentence probably sounded like a press release, but I wouldn’t have mentioned any of that if I didn’t honestly think it was great added value. In particular, for me, the fitness centers on property and the easy access to Starbucks coffee always makes me happier to stay on property than to have to drive in (and pay to park.)

Plus, I'm always looking for new and unique ways to jazz up my park experience, and given the recent opening of Minion Land, a suite for the whole family could be an added bonus if your kids are fans.

Ultimately, whether there’s a Despicable Me suite available for the dates of your Universal Orlando trip or if you are staying off property, there’s still a lot you can do that is Minions-themed in the parks now, thanks to the newly opened Minions land. Do a little research before you go. I’d start with what people are saying about Villain Con: Minion Blast .

Know Before You Go: