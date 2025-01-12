Why January And February Are Honestly The Best Times To Visit Universal Orlando And Walt Disney World

December might be often declared the “ most wonderful time of the year ” to take in some of Disney World’s new attractions as well as Universal Orlando’s cool theming. However, as a theme park junkie since I was a child, I’ve had a lot of great experiences at theme parks at varying times outside of the hyper busy holiday. While they all have their pros and cons, I am comfortable flat out saying mid-January through February are the best times to visit the parks if you are able to get there.

It’s a great time to go with kids or the (always-controversial for some) child-free adults, but I get that restrictions some parents face around the school schedule can make that harder. This is particularly true if you are a family who has to take a long drive or an airplane to get to the theme parks. But if you can go in mid to late January (or even a bit later in the winter months), I truly feel like the majority of the time you get more bang for your buck.

The Pros Of Going To Universal Orlando In And Walt Disney World In The Winter

The Lines Are Shorter

The Weather Is Normally Temperate

There Are Fewer Families Around (But Still Enough Business To Be Good Vibes)

It’s Just A More Relaxing Trip As A Whole

Listen, I get why December is such a popular time to go to theme parks. Kids get out of school at varying times, the theme parks are full of holiday cheer and special holiday events like Grinchmas (which has commanded waits as long as 420 minutes) and Epcot's International Festival of Holidays. And the popularity of the parks at this time means there are plenty of little extras, like special Christmas decor and programming at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter or Jingle Cruise at Magic Kingdom. People in general are in a mood to celebrate and blow money on experiences and I would not take that away from anyone.

Then comes January and we're all buckling down for the year. But if you can hold off on spending those monies, I really prefer January and early February because you get more bang for your buck--particularly if you can spend time in the parks on a few weekdays (though weekends are at least a little calmer too).

While theming and decor goes back to normal, that can be a nice change of pace in and of itself. And while hot ticket rides can still have virtual queues (like Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind) or long lines like Hagrid's Magical Creatures, you'll still get more bang for your buck than you might in the summer or holiday months. You can usually get on more rides for less hassle, if that's a priority.

I'm writing this while it's in the fifties in Orlando, but one other thing to note is that the weather is often temperate, as well. Going in January or February can mean shorts and a tee or sweatshirt much of the time, and it's so much more relaxing to be walking around and not sweating than it is even in October when it's still very hot out.

Keep an eye out for hotel discounts and deals this time of year as well.

The Cons Of Going To Universal Orlando And Disney World In The Winter Months

Volcano Bay, Blizzard Beach And Other Water Parks Sometimes Close In The Winter Or It’s Too Cold To Go

Sometimes You Do Need Gloves And A Coat. (Which Can Be Cumbersome And Make Walking Around Less Fun.)

There Are Fewer Fun “Events” And Unique Decorations Typically Going On.

Hours Are More Limited At The Parks.

Listen, I'm not going to lie and tell you everything about the theme parks in the winter is A+. One of my favorite things to do in Florida is go to Volcano Bay, which was just recently closed for two days at the beginning of January due to inclement weather. Water parks and other attractions are also sometimes being refurbed in the winter, or alternatively, the weather simply may be too cold to attend. (Hot Tip: On the flipside, if it's a little cold but not too cold to go, you often see much shorter lines for some of the best slides and attractions.)

Speaking of weather, I did one time go to Hollywood Studios on a January day in which it was high thirties and windy. My husband and I had hats and gloves but foolishly had not brought real coats because of what we assumed would be the Florida weather. Most of the time the weather is awesome this time of year, but it cold spells can still come through. In those cases, it's not nearly as fun to wander around for more than a few hours at a time. Be prepared.

The final thing to note about this time of year is that your bandwidth with hours may vary. Some theme parks at Universal Orlando close as early as 6 or 7 p.m. Disney World's hours -- outside of Animal Kingdom -- typically run a little later, but if you are a night owl, you'll still get more bang for your buck at other times of the year.

By February 3, 2025 the Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval kicks off at Universal Orlando and on March 5, 2025 and is a favorite among CinemaBlend staffers, the Flower and Garden Festival starts at Epcot. The parks have found more reasons in recent years to keep bodies coming in at off times, but there are still a few blissful weeks where stuff is at least a wee bit quieter after the holiday crowd leaves in early January. And if you plan to go early in those fest's runs, it can be a more relaxing and cheaper experience as well!

It's also worth noting that Universal Orlando is set to debut new theme park Epic Universe in May of 2025. Early summer is already a popular time of year to head to theme parks and I'd guess things will be even crazier this year. So, if bang for your buck is more important than checking out a whole new theme park, that may be another reason to advocate for a theme park visit sooner rather than later.

Honestly, every single time of the year has its charms and issues (and those charms and issues are very different for the California theme parks), but for me this time of the year is simply the most relaxing and I don't need a bunch of extra bells and whistles. If you've never gone at an off-time, consider it this year.