Forget Butterbeer, The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter Just Introduced Two More Beverages For You Adult Wizards And Witches Out There

When visiting the Wizarding World of Harry Potter for the first time, one should absolutely make a point to try Butterbeer. It’s the iconic beverage in the Harry Potter stores, and there’s just nothing like grabbing a seat at the Leaky Cauldron and having a glass, just like your favorite witch or wizard. It's even available in a vegan-friendly formula. If, however, your tastes run a little less sweet, and you’re old enough to imbibe alcohol in the state of Florida, then there are two new options available that should be just as delicious.

Universal Orlando Resort has added a pair of new offerings to its Wizarding World-inspired beer list. Inside Universal reports that you can now find Daisyroot Draught, a Golden British Ale, and Dark Forest Ale, a classic brown ale, alongside the three previously released wizard beers, Wizard’s Brew, Dragon Scale and Hog’s Head Brew. Both new beers can be found at the Hog’s Head Pub and the Hopping Pot, while the Dark Forest Ale is also available at The Leaky Cauldron and The Fountain of Fair Fortune.

There’s nothing quite like a cold beer on a hot day and as a fan of beer, and as somebody who likes to see anything new that isn’t just a new variety of IPA, I’ll certainly be adding these to the list on my next Universal Orlando trip. I have nothing against Butterbeer. It's fine, but I just don't find it particularly special. It was designed to appeal to Harry Potter fans of all ages, of course, but that just makes it taste pretty generic. Of course, Butterbeer is available elsewhere, like the Harry Potter store in New York, and it's unclear if the formulation is the same. You could always order some and find out.

I’ll admit that I’m also just a sucker for any sort of themed food or beverage that is “inspired by” a theme park land. There is likely nothing inherent to this beer that makes it somehow belong in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. It’s just a beer that could have been given any other name and could be sold (and probably is sold) anywhere else. Still, when you’re in the land and you want to embrace the story, having a themed beer just feels like the right thing to do.

Honestly, if I could buy this beer anywhere else, I probably would. It would be great to have the ability to have Wizarding World beer available for those times I wish I was visiting Universal Orlando, but was instead forced to be stuck at home experiencing real life. There's a reason I buy Joffrey's Coffee to drink at home.

At this point, it doesn’t appear the two new beers have made their way to the Hog’s Head Pub at Universal Studios Hollywood, but the other three beers are available there, so it seems likely the new ones will arrive at California’s Wizarding World before too long.