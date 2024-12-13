7 2024 A24 Movies With Over 90% On Rotten Tomatoes (And 2 More That Don't But Still Rock)

A 24's upcoming slate is looking more and more exciting, but that doesn't mean the 2024 movie release schedule was missing the mark either. In fact, it's been bursting with critical favorites, offering a blend of heartfelt dramas, stunning documentaries, and unforgettable genre films. While many of this year’s releases are riding high with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes, a few others shine just as brightly despite falling short of that benchmark. Let’s dive into the 2024 standout films from the independent American film company, including two that may not have perfect scores but still undeniably rock.

The Elite Seven: A24 Movies Scoring Over 90%

1. The Sixth (100%)

Directed by Andrea Nix Fine and Sean Fine, The Sixth is a gripping documentary that delves into the events of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. Through the perspectives of six individuals deeply impacted by that day, the film captures the chaos of a nation in turmoil while underscoring the enduring significance of truth and accountability. It’s a harrowing and poignant look at a moment that left a lasting mark on American history. It’s not surprising that it joins the ranks of documentaries with more than 90% on Rotten Tomatoes .

2. Sing Sing (98%)

Directed by Greg Kwedar, Sing Sing is a deeply moving drama inspired by the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison. The film follows a group of incarcerated men as they channel their creativity and humanity into producing theatrical stage shows. Premiering at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival to critical acclaim, Sing Sing was released by A24 in July 2024 and has been celebrated for its poignant exploration of redemption and artistic expression within the prison system.

3. The Last of the Sea Women (97%)

The Last of the Sea Women is a visually stunning and deeply emotional documentary that profiles the haenyeo, a dwindling community of women divers in Jeju, South Korea. These women, many of whom are elderly, dive into the ocean without oxygen tanks to harvest seafood, a tradition that has sustained their communities for centuries. The flick is a true testament to cultural resilience and is one of the reasons I adore films and documentaries that focus on real people .

4. A Different Man (92%)

Sebastian Stan delivers a haunting performance in this critically well-received comedic psychological thriller written and directed by Aaron Schimberg. The film delves into themes of identity, obsession, and the human longing for reinvention, centering on Edward Lemuel, a man with a facial disfigurement who undergoes an experimental medical procedure that dramatically alters his life. What begins as a story of personal transformation spirals into a gripping exploration of self-deception and the lengths one will go to escape their past. In CinemaBlend’s review of A Different Man , Nick Venable gave it a nearly perfect score, calling it “unwaveringly magnificent.”

5. Heretic (91%)

If you’re like me, you probably keep up on all the latest upcoming horror movies and have been hearing a lot of buzz surrounding Heretic. Well, it's for a good reason. As Eric Eisenberg points out in his Cinemablend review of Heretic , it’s easily one of the year's best horror movies . A chilling psychological horror, Heretic takes a sinister twist on the classic missionary story. The film follows two young missionaries whose routine door-to-door visit takes a terrifying turn when they encounter the enigmatic and malevolent Mr. Reed, played brilliantly by Hugh Grant. What begins as an attempt to share their faith spirals into a deadly game of cat and mouse as they become prisoners in his home.

6. Look into My Eyes (90%)

Look Into My Eyes, the latest documentary from Lana Wilson (Miss Americana, After Tiller), takes viewers on an unexpected journey into the lives of New York City psychics, offering a window into the deeply personal and emotional readings they share with their clients. Rather than debating the reality of psychic powers, Wilson zeroes in on what truly matters: the human craving for connection, comfort, and healing. Like all the best A24 films , this movie skillfully explores a tapestry of emotions—from loneliness to hope and the undeniable longing for meaning—highlighting the intimate moments that unfold during these interactions. With its compassionate storytelling and reflective tone, Look Into My Eyes is an exploration of humanity’s shared search for significance, guaranteed to leave audiences thinking long after the credits roll.

7. Love Lies Bleeding (94%)

Love Lies Bleeding, directed by Rose Glass, is a great queer love story that also happens to be a neon-soaked fever dream that dives headfirst into the gritty chaos of love, obsession, and moral decay. This surreal neo-noir thriller follows Lou (Kristen Stewart) and Jackie (Katy M. O’Brian) as their toxic romance spirals into violence and madness, with standout performances that keep viewers hooked. Blurring the lines between reality and perception, the film’s shocking and hallucinatory ending leaves you questioning what’s real and what’s imagined–if you don’t like romance movies that end up in dark places , maybe skip it, but for me, it’s a must watch exploration of love’s darker side—power, codependency, and self-destruction. It’s as unsettling as it is captivating. Both tender and brutal, Love Lies Bleeding is a wild, thought-provoking ride that cements its place as one of A24’s most unforgettable offerings.

The Underdogs: Under 90% But Still Rock

1. I Saw the TV Glow (84%)

I Saw the TV Glow is an electrifying coming-of-age horror film that even caught the attention of Martin Scorsese . Directed by Jane Schoenbrun (We’re All Going to the World’s Fair), this unsettling yet nostalgic gem blends eerie visuals with a deeply personal story about loneliness and human connection. With its bold style and emotionally resonant themes, the film may not crack the 90% club, but its solid 84% on Rotten Tomatoes cements it as one of the year’s most unique cinematic experiences. Currently one of the best horror movies on Max , it’s not just one of the platform’s standout horror movies—it’s easily one of my favorites of the year.

2. MaXXXine (72%)

The third installment in Ti West’s X trilogy, MaXXXine, cranks up the neon for a gritty dive into 1980s Hollywood. While it doesn’t quite match the brilliance of its predecessors—especially with an ending that felt like it was missing that signature Ti West punch —Mia Goth once again proves why she’s one of the most captivating actors working today. Her performance, combined with West’s bold direction, keeps the blood-soaked thrills alive. And let’s not forget Kevin Bacon’s deliciously over-the-top turn as shady private investigator John Labat, which alone makes the ticket price worth it. Despite its flaws, MaXXXine delivers enough style, grit, and nostalgia to make it a worthy conclusion to the trilogy.

Final Thoughts

A24 continues to prove its dominance as a purveyor of bold, boundary-pushing cinema. Whether you’re diving into the critically acclaimed hits or savoring the uniquely thrilling experiences of films like MaXXXine and I Saw the TV Glow, 2024 was a killer year for A24 as they celebrated the best of what indie filmmaking has to offer.