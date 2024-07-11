Demi Moore And Margaret Qualley's Hotly Anticipated Now Body Horror Movie Got A Disturbing Trailer And Dennis Quaid’s Smiling Weirdo Is Already A Scene Stealer

The horror genre has been thriving for a number of years, with the current renaissance bringing some of the best horror movies back to theaters with new sequels. But there's also been plenty of outstanding original concepts, including the upcoming horror movie The Substance. The first disturbing trailer for Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley's anticipated body horror flick is here, and Dennis Quaid’s smiling weirdo is already a scene-stealer.

The Substance got the longest ovation from Cannes this year, which is saying something considering how gruesome the body horror sequences are expected to be. The movie has also been getting hyped for Demi Moore's nudity, although the first trailer made it clear that these sequences would be anything but sexy. And we didn't even get much of the wild gore to come once it gets a wide theatrical release. Although Dennis Quaid's brief, smiling appearance is definitely one to remember as well.

This first trailer is cut with some of the acclaimed critics responses from The Substance's early screenings. In it we see Demi Moore's protagonist Elisabeth Sparkle, who is the star of an aerobics show who is struggling after being fired when she turned 50. That's when a mysterious laboratory offers her "the substance" which will make her into a younger and more beautiful version of herself... but there's a twist.

Qualley plays this younger version named Sue, with the two characters forced to share one being and seemingly transform into each other in a bloody manor. Not much of this storyline was shown in the first trailer, although we saw bits and pieces of the two seemingly feuding for control over their body.

Dennis Quaid plays Elisabeth's boss Harvey, who is seemingly the man who decides she's too old for her job. He looks like a total creep in this first footage, asking either Elisabeth or Sue to smile for him and a crew of grinning men. And I have to assume that he's not going to make it out of the forthcoming horror flick alive.

While the Ghost actress has been getting attention ahead of the movie's release for going nude in the film, Demi Moore has taken umbrage with this narrative, claiming that the movie is so much more than that. And from the critical acclaim that's shown in this teaser, she's not wrong.

This isn't the first time that Demi Moore's looks have been the subject of her work. She made countless headlines for her work in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, which included a steamy bikini scene. And it should be fascinating to see if/how she uses this life experience for her performance in the horror movie.

The Substance is currently expected to arrive in theaters on September 20th. For now, check out the 2025 movie release dates.