‘It’s Not About The Nudity’: Demi Moore Says Reports About Her Baring Herself In The Substance Horror Film Haven't Been As Accurate As She'd Like
Demi Moore's new role includes nudity, but she has a great perspective about it.
The horror genre has been thriving for years, with some of the best horror movies returning to theaters with new sequels. There's also been a ton of wholly original concepts, like the upcoming horror movie The Substance which stars Demi Moore. The role required Moore to go nude, although she says reports about her baring herself haven't been as accurate as she'd like. Let's break it all down.
The Substance looks like it's going to be inspire a new comeback for Demi Moore, and there's a ton of hype around the film. Some thing it might become one of the best sexy horror movies, especially with the Ghost actress reportedly going nude. While speaking with IndieWire about that project, she spoke about the nudity in the film, and set the record straight. In her words:
There you have it. While nudity will be included in The Substance, it's hardly the point of the forthcoming horror flick. What's more, it sounds like Demi Moore and company were very careful in how they handled those sequences. Hopefully the body horror movie gets its wide release soon so audiences can judge for themselves.
Not much is known about The Substance, but it's definitely an intriguing concept. The film will see Moore's character Elisabeth Sparkle fired from the workout program she hosts due to her appearance. This prompts her to find an experimental treatment, where a mysterious (you guessed it) substance is injected into her to make her younger and more vibrant. And in the end her consciousness is reportedly split between Elisabeth and Margaret Qualley's Sue.
The discourse surrounding Moore's nude scenes feel somewhat similar to the chatter that happened during the actress' last big comeback moment. Namely her villainous role in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, where she stunned audiences with her insane bikini body. And now the chatter is once again about her appearance, this time surrounding whatever nudity might occur throughout the mysterious runtime of The Substance.
While The Substance premiered at Cannes on May 19th, it's currently unclear when it'll get a wide release in theaters. But the movie got a particularly long ovation after its premiere at the film festival, which might speak highly of its contents. Hopefully we get a release date sooner rather than later. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.