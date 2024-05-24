‘It’s Not About The Nudity’: Demi Moore Says Reports About Her Baring Herself In The Substance Horror Film Haven't Been As Accurate As She'd Like

The horror genre has been thriving for years, with some of the best horror movies returning to theaters with new sequels. There's also been a ton of wholly original concepts, like the upcoming horror movie The Substance which stars Demi Moore. The role required Moore to go nude, although she says reports about her baring herself haven't been as accurate as she'd like. Let's break it all down.

The Substance looks like it's going to be inspire a new comeback for Demi Moore, and there's a ton of hype around the film. Some thing it might become one of the best sexy horror movies, especially with the Ghost actress reportedly going nude. While speaking with IndieWire about that project, she spoke about the nudity in the film, and set the record straight. In her words:

There were a lot of really thoughtful discussions and an important need to feel safe and really understand how it was going to be used. It’s interesting, I’ve seen a couple of things where, of course, for the headline, they’re making it all about that. And that I have to say [it is] disappointing because it’s not about that. It isn’t about nudity, it’s about the vulnerability.

There you have it. While nudity will be included in The Substance, it's hardly the point of the forthcoming horror flick. What's more, it sounds like Demi Moore and company were very careful in how they handled those sequences. Hopefully the body horror movie gets its wide release soon so audiences can judge for themselves.

Not much is known about The Substance, but it's definitely an intriguing concept. The film will see Moore's character Elisabeth Sparkle fired from the workout program she hosts due to her appearance. This prompts her to find an experimental treatment, where a mysterious (you guessed it) substance is injected into her to make her younger and more vibrant. And in the end her consciousness is reportedly split between Elisabeth and Margaret Qualley's Sue.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The discourse surrounding Moore's nude scenes feel somewhat similar to the chatter that happened during the actress' last big comeback moment. Namely her villainous role in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, where she stunned audiences with her insane bikini body. And now the chatter is once again about her appearance, this time surrounding whatever nudity might occur throughout the mysterious runtime of The Substance.

While The Substance premiered at Cannes on May 19th, it's currently unclear when it'll get a wide release in theaters. But the movie got a particularly long ovation after its premiere at the film festival, which might speak highly of its contents. Hopefully we get a release date sooner rather than later. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.