Fast X Trailer Connects Jason Momoa To Fast Five, Shows The DC Hero Blowing Stuff Up From His Harley

It’s almost the end of the road for the Fast Saga, as there are just two more movies planned for Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his family. As part of the 2023 new movie releases , we’ll be seeing a lot of cars doing things the laws of physics say they shouldn’t be able to do, and that’s just how this series likes it. However, war is coming as well, thanks to Jason Momoa's character having a huge connection to Dominic Tortetto's past. He also looks like he's having fun blowing up armored vehicles while on a Harley, as most good villains should.

Universal premiered the first trailer for director Louis Leterrier’s debut in the long-running action franchise, ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl. Following a week of sharing the trailers to each previous entry in the series, Fast X’s first look arrived with the style you’d expect from this explosive decades-long drama. And it looks like Dom's greatest foe might be on the table, thanks to Dante (Jason Momoa) seeking vengeance for the events of Fast Five.

Fast X dives yet again into the past of the series, and it looks like we may have a full name for our antagonist: Dante Reyes. Between the monologue about his family being stolen, and the footage placing the Aquaman star's character in the middle of the big safe theft during 2011’s Fast Five, it looks like we're dealing with a relative to previous baddie Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida).

While it appears that Dante survived those events, we all know that Hernan loses his by the end of that journey. That catalyst leads Fast X to pull out all the stops, as Jason Momoa's character kidnaps Little Brian, and a bunch of new and familiar faces have popped up in the fallout.

The Fast And Furious Release Timeline (Image credit: Universal Pictures) While The Fast and the Furious timeline runs a bit weird with how it shows events, here's the rundown of the order the films were released in:



The Fast and the Furious - 6/22/01

2 Fast 2 Furious- 6/6/03

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift - 6/16/06

Fast and Furious - 4/3/09

Fast Five- 4/29/11

Fast & Furious 6- 5/24/13

Furious 7- 4/3/15

The Fate of the Furious - 4/14/17

Fast & Furious presents: Hobbs & Shaw

F9 - 6/25/21

Fast X - 5/19/23

Fast and Furious 11 - TBD

There’s a lot of additions to the franchise family that hopped aboard the cast of Fast X. In addition to Jason Momoa’s antagonist Dante, we’ve got the shotgun-toting Brie Larson who plays Tess. Not to mention, Academy Award winner and acting legend Rita Moreno has been cast as Dom’s grandmother. Which, as it turns out, happened to be thanks to some help from Moreno’s grandson.

But what could possibly be the jaw dropper of the Fast X reel you've just seen is the return of Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) and Han Lue (Sung Kang); who were last reunited in F9's end credits scene. While we're all still trying to figure out whether or not Deckard is truly forgiven at this point, he's teaming up with the man he supposedly killed all those years ago in Fast & Furious 6. For what it's worth, Statham doesn't think Deckard is a villain, and the screenwriters seem to have sided with him for the time being.

All of this, plus a long-awaited showdown between Charlize Theron and Michelle Rodriguez, awaits when Fast X revs into theaters on May 19th. Admittedly, we're all pretty amped up right now, which is a good time to mention that you don’t have to wait that long to bring the action of the Toretto crime family into your home.