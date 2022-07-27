Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Trailer Brings Gorgeous Stop Motion To Netflix

Somehow, the schedule of 2022 movie releases has become the year of dueling wooden boys. Author Carlo Collodi’s iconic children’s classic The Adventures of Pinocchio is returning to the movies through both the Robert Zemeckis/Tom Hanks collaboration on Disney+, and a stop-motion adventure co-directed by Guillermo del Toro. After getting a teaser for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio earlier this year, we have our first extensive look at the gorgeous results we should expect to see later this year.

“Gorgeous” almost feels like an understatement while watching this trailer for this Netflix (opens in new tab) animated spectacle. Guided once again by the voiceover of Ewan McGregor’s Sebastian J. Cricket, we’re treated to a brief overview of how this movie will be different from all other Pinocchio adaptations. Through the promise of telling a story we think we know, and beautiful imagery co-directed by Mark Gustafson, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio truly feels like something special.

Anyone expecting the film to dive deeper into the darkness that Guillermo del Toro has been known for throughout his career might be surprised at how bright this trailer is. By all accounts Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio has been expected to be a family-friendly movie. However, knowing the darkness that lurks underneath Carlo Collodi’s cautionary tale, as well as the Fascist Italy setting del Toro is using to tell the story, it’s not going to be quite like the Disney version of events.

We also get a better sense of the cast in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio , as we get our first listen at Tilda Swinton’s Fairy with Turquoise Hair, and newcomer Gabriel Mann’s Pinocchio. Swinton’s sage, other-worldly presence perfectly complements the innocence of Mann’s wooden boy, which officially sets up an important triangle of characters alongside the previously mentioned Sebastian J. Cricket.

There’s plenty more figures to be heard from as well, with voices like David Bradley, Christoph Waltz, Cate Blanchett, and Ron Perlman still waiting for their debut. However, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is being planned for a fall/winter release, which will include a limited theatrical run at some point as well. We have plenty of time to anticipate what the next trailer will look like, as this title is taking more of a traditional approach to promoting its grand adventure.

Given that this was a movie that looked like it'd join the pile of other discarded del Toro passion projects, the fact that we're even seeing this footage is a miracle of its own. Knowing now that Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio looks and feels as beautiful as we'd hoped is an apt parallel to the story of the little boy puppet himself; even if the true darkness of Guillermo del Toro's movie has yet to be seen.