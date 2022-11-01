HBO Max's A Christmas Story Christmas Trailer Sends Ralphie Home Again For A Bittersweet, But Chaotic Christmas

For almost 40 years, A Christmas Story has been a holiday staple beloved by a wide array of fans. Although there’s been a couple of sequels, and a musical adaptation, Peter Billingsley had never returned to the role of Ralphie Parker since that first film. That’s now changed, as the new movie release A Christmas Story Christmas has a new legacy-quel heading to HBO Max, as Ralphie heads home for a bittersweet, but chaotic Christmas.

Recently released by HBO Max (opens in new tab), the trailer for this latest follow-up to Bob Clark’s 1983 classic picks up with Ralph Parker all grown up. Upon the passing of The Old Man, A Christmas Story Christmas is all about Ralphie traveling with his wife (Erinn Hayes) and kids to the old house on Cleveland Street.

Promising his mother (Julie Hagerty) that he’ll help make a Christmas his father would be proud of, our returning holiday narrator seems to be in a bit over his head. Ralphie's going to need the help of some old friends, his fond memories, and a bit of holiday magic, in order to pull this off. And lucky for him, he's at least got two of those three factors in the bag.

Don’t worry, those of you with an HBO Max subscription shouldn’t fear the Christmas Creep just yet. A Christmas Story Christmas won’t be debuting until November 17th, so you still have time to prepare. Though if you do want to dig into some holiday cheer bright and early, A Christmas Story is still streaming in this very platform’s library.

