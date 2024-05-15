After Seeing HBO's Dune Prophecy Teaser, I'm Cautiously Excited To Return To This Sci-Fi World

They said it couldn’t be done. For a long while, the world of author Frank Herbert’s Dune was deemed “unadaptable,” even after David Lynch’s admirable attempt in the ‘80s. But now we’re living in a world where Denis Villeneuve’s two-part breakdown of the first book is a hit, with fans, critics, and studio accountants hailing it as one of the best sci-fi movies .

However, with the arrival of the Max original series Dune: Prophecy on the 2024 TV schedule , the saga is about to undergo its first true stress test. While I’m absolutely excited to return to this universe of high stakes intrigue and political dominance over millennia, there’s some caution that accompanies my enthusiasm.

(Image credit: Max / Legendary)

Why Dune: Prophecy Is Such An Exciting Proposition

As you can see in the first footage from Dune: Prophecy, we’re about to learn the story of how the mythical Bene Gesserit were formed. Long before the era of Rebecca Ferguson’s Lady Jessica, this prequel is set 10,000 years before the birth of her son, the man fated to rule the galaxy. And as we’ve come to learn throughout the first two Dune movies, the Harkkonens are at the center of it all.

This time Valya (Emily Watson) and Tula Harkonnen (Olivia Williams) are the players who will shape the world to come. Their efforts to form the Bene Gesserit will ultimately change the universe, and knowing what’s coming ahead will surely tinge the action and deceit we get a peek at above.

However, there’s another factor that’s going to test just how well Dune: Prophecy is received by the world. And much like its cinematic predecessor, it all lies in the series’ source material.

(Image credit: Max / Legendary)

The Main Reason I’m Worried About Dune: Prophecy

I’m still a novice when it comes to the world of Frank Herbert’s Dune saga, but there’s one thing even I understand in this early phase: the prequels and sequels written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson are a mixed bag. Which leads to the great test of how Warner Bros’ adaptations of Dune’s universe will fare, as Prophecy takes its cues from Herbert and Anderson’s 2012 novel Sisterhood of Dune.

On the bright side, Dune writer Jon Spaights is part of the team that’s working on Dune: Prophecy’s adaptation. So there’s obviously an eye towards continuity and working this part of the legacy into the mix in a way that will compliment the films. But there’s still the question of whether or not die hard fans of Frank Herbert’s novels will take to this series in the way that the folks at Warner Bros. Discovery hope they will.

Sadly, we still do not have a release date for Dune: Prophecy, just a vague time frame of a Fall 2024 debut. However, you won’t have to wait too long for your next fix of this fabled sci-fi universe, as Dune: Part Two will be available to stream for those with a Max subscription, starting May 21st.