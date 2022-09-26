HBO's The Last Of Us Trailer Looks Great, But The Sound Of The Clickers Is What Really Got Me

It’s been a long time coming, but HBO’s live-action adaptation of The Last of Us is finally starting to feel real. The premium cable channel's take on Naughty Dog’s acclaimed video game franchise has been in the works for a few years now, with only stray details having been revealed here and there. However, fans were treated to a few snippets of footage last month and, now, the first teaser trailer has been released. All in all, it’s downright perfect as a whole but, amid all the exciting and frightening footage, what really got me was the sound of the eerie Clickers.

Based on this trailer for The Last of Us, HBO is going all in on creating a world that is visually similar to that of the beloved games. The trailer puts Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie at the center of the post-apocalyptic proceedings, and the two stars look great together. It’s likely that the writers are going with a premise that mirrors the first game’s story, which saw Joel escort Ellie across the country. Of course, along the way, they’ll run into some dangerous obstacles.

The pair will face bandits and zombies as they make their way across the states. However, some of the most dangerous foes they’ll encounter are Clickers -- humans who’ve had long-term exposure to the disease. As a result of their ailment, they’ve lost their humanity and attack anyone or anything within earshot. The show has been teasing its take on the mutated characters for some time, and we finally get our first good look at one here. It looks incredible, but it’s even creepier (and honestly more exciting) to actually hear them. Those who’ve played the games know what it feels like to get that shiver down your spine whenever you hear that faint clicking sound.

Collectively, the Clickers definitely make up one of the trickier aspects of the franchise that the show has to adapt. The characters have such a distinct look that could be challenging to recreate. Though seeing as how this is shaping up to be HBO’s most expensive show since Game of Thrones, the producers more than likely had the budget to make sure that the monstrous beings were crafted effectively. Add in the vocals, and you’ve got something truly terrifying.

The creatures aside though, there are plenty of other things within the trailer to get one excited. It definitely highlights The Last of Us’ star-studded cast, which includes Gabriel Luna as Joel’s brother, Tommy, Merle Dandridge as resistance leader Marlene and Anna Torv as Joel’s right hand, Tess. There are even glimpses of Nick Offerman’s Bill and Storm Reid’s Riley, who’s Ellie’s best friend. All in all, the footage manages to convey a tone that video game fans will absolutely love.

The only downside to this trailer is that it now makes the wait for the show that much more difficult. On the bright side, LoU lovers should feel a sense of comfort knowing that series creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, along with the cast and crew, have been putting in some serious work. I, for one, am ready to be amazed by the series -- and horrified by the sight and sound of those Clickers.

The Last of Us is set to premiere in 2023 and will also be available to stream with an HBO Max subscription.