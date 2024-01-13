Fear Street Author R.L. Stine Confirms A Fourth Movie Is Happening At Netflix, And It’ll Differ From The First Three In A Key Way

The summer of 2021 was a big one for horror fans, between new installments for The Conjuring, The Purge, Candyman and Don’t Breathe. Additionally, Netflix experimented with its strategy in a really fun way by dropping the Fear Street trilogy throughout July, and it proved successful. Since then, fans have been hoping for a sequel to one of the best recent horror originals . Now, the author of the iconic book series Fear Street is based on, R.L. Stine, has shared an exciting update on its future.

R.L. Stine shared on Saturday morning that the fourth Fear Street movie is on its way. It comes with one key difference from the 2021 trilogy too. In his words:

I can finally announce that a new Fear Street movie is about to go into production for Netflix. It's based on my Fear Street book, The Prom Queen. Good news!

A new Fear Street movie is on the way, finally!! While the three Fear Street movies were interconnected and came from an original story that was inspired by R.L. Stine’s works, the fourth movie will be an adaptation of the author’s 1992 novel, The Prom Queen, which was No. 15 in the book series out of the 51 he published under the Fear Street title. Check out the Instagram announcement:

The Prom Queen takes place at Shadyside High School where the top candidates during Prom season begin to be brutally murdered. (The Fear Street trilogy took place in Shadyside as you may recall).

This announcement comes after R.L. Stine shared last year that he’d heard “rumors” about more Fear Street movies coming to Netflix along with sharing more Goosebumps movies could be happening. Since then, a Disney+ Goosebumps series was released, which Stine was involved in creating. And now, Fear Street is coming back!

The first movie is Fear Street: Part One 1994, which follows a teen and her friends dealing with a slew of mysterious slayings in Shadyside. After that, the series of movies picks up with Fear Street Part Two: 1978, which turns back time regarding another set of killings years earlier at a summer camp. Then, Fear Street Part Three: 1666 closes things out , which goes back to the origins of Shadyside’s curse as the survivors of 1994 try to stop it.

Following the original trilogy of Fear Street movies being pitched as the “Marvel universe of horror,” we’re certainly curious if the upcoming Netflix movie will choose to find any connections with the 2021 films or stand on its own. I also want to know if Netflix is taking perhaps a more straightforward approach to Fear Street.