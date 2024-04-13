Fear Street: Prom Queen: What We Know About The Next Installment In The Fear Street Franchise

Get ready to get scared again. Fear Street is coming back with Fear Street: Prom Queen and this is what we know so far about it.

When the Fear Street trilogy first came out in 2022, the movie franchise entertained and frightened the world. The Fear Street cast was filled to the brim with talent, and the scares were reminiscent of some of the best horror movies ever . People began wondering if we were ever going to get another Fear Street movie, possibly a sequel or something else.

Well, our questions have been answered because Fear Street: Prom Queen is confirmed. But what is this movie going to be about? And who is going to star in it? Here is what we know so far.

(Image credit: Netflix)

There is no set release date for Fear Street: Prom Queen at the time of this writing, which isn’t surprising. The cast was only recently announced in March 2024, so it would be pretty shocking if a release date were confirmed.

Either way, that works out for the best. So many incredible movies are coming out as a part of the 2024 Netflix schedule and the 2024 movie schedule . From the new Mother of the Bride to the highly anticipated Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F , there is much to look forward to.

Maybe it’ll be better for it to be released next year, because 2024 is certainly packed. However, a 2025 release date around Halloween sounds like the perfect time to me.

India Fowler, Ella Rubin, Suzanna Son, And More Star

(Image credit: Netflix)

While we might not know the release date of the new Fear Street movie, we do know who will star, thanks to a report from Netflix’s Tudum in March 2024. This is who you can expect to see in Fear Street: Prom Queen:

India Fowler

India Fowler will appear in Fear Street: Prom Queen. The young actress has appeared in television shows like The Nevers and Man vs. Bee and also played a role in the miniseries, Safe.

Suzanna Son

Suzanna Son will also have a role in Fear Street: Prom Queen. While the actress has worked as a model for some time, she has also appeared in a few movies and TV shows, including Red Rocket and the short-lived HBO show, The Idol.

Fina Strazza

Fina Strazza will also appear in Fear Street: Prom Queen, Tudum confirmed. Strazza recently held a role on the TV series, Paper Girls, but also appeared in Madam Secretary and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

David Iacono

David Iacano will appear in Fear Street: Prom Queen. In the last few years, Iacano has made a name for himself when he played Cam Cameron in the hit Amazon Prime TV series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, which scored a third-season renewal.

However, the young actor has also appeared in shows like The Flight Attendant, one of the best original shows on Max , and Grand Army.

The actor also appeared in the horror film, Cinnamon.

Ella Rubin

Ella Rubin will also appear in Fear Street: Prom Queen. The actress has appeared in several shows before, including the reboot of Gossip Girl and the college-themed show, The Chair. She will also appear alongside Anne Hathaway in the upcoming Amazon Prime original movie, The Idea of You .

Chris Klein

Chris Klein will also appear in the upcoming film. He’s mainly known for his role as Oz in the American Pie cast but has appeared in various movies, including Election, The Good Life, The Competition, and more. He also appeared on the TV series The Flash, among other shows.

Lili Taylor

Lili Taylor is confirmed for the new Fear Street movie, as well. The actress has been in the business for decades, but has recently appeared in various TV shows that you might recognize her from. These include Perry Mason, Outer Range, American Crime, Almost Human, and many more. She’s also appeared in various films like The Conjuring, To the Bone, Eli, Leatherface, and others.

Katherine Waterston

Lastly, Katherine Waterson is also confirmed for Fear Street: Prom Queen. The actress has also worked in the industry for decades and has appeared in films like Michael Clayton, Steve Jobs, Logan Lucky, The Current War, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and more.

None of their character names are confirmed, but I can tell that this cast will rock this movie.

Fear Street: Prom Queen Takes Place In 1988 And Follows The Story Of Potential Prom Queens Disappearing

(Image credit: Netflix)

So, we have a killer cast – what is the plot of this new Fear Street? Luckily, Tudum has us covered.

According to the film's official synopsis, we’re going straight back to Shadyside in the 1980s during prom season at Shadyside Hide. The IT girls are all competing for the coveted crown of the prom queen, but things start to take a turn when an outsider is nominated for the chance to win.

Not only that, but every possible IT girl begins to be taken out by a mysterious killer, causing this prom night to turn into a bloody one.

I’m sorry, but this already sounds like some of the best 1980s horror movies, and I am so down to watch it.

Fear Street: Prom Queen Is Based On The R.L. Stine Book, The Prom Queen

(Image credit: Simon Pulse)

While the original trilogy of Fear Street movies was based on the novels by R.L. Stein, Fear Street: Prom Queen is a direct adaptation of a Fear Street book from the author. He confirmed the news in a Twitter post in January 2024, announcing that the new movie would be about Fear Street: The Prom Queen.

Many people know about R.L. Stein from his famous book series, Goosebumps, which received not only a well-reviewed movie duology but also a pretty great Goosebumps TV show on Disney+ (and the older Goosebumps television series). However, Fear Street is another popular franchise, and The Prom Queen is one of the best.

The novel's premise is the same as the one of the movie, so I think we’ll be getting an accurate adaptation here.

Matt Palmer Is Directing

(Image credit: Netflix)

Tudum also told us that Matt Palmer is directing Fear Street: Prom Queen. Leigh Janiak directed the original trilogy, but Matt Palmer is taking the reins of this film. He also co-wrote the script with Donald McLeary.

Palmer’s credits include directing and writing Calibre, and working on various shorts.

Production Is In The Works

(Image credit: Netflix)

The last thing Tudum told us is that Prom Queen is in production. We're unsure how long it will last, but at least we know that filming is upon us, and hopefully, that means a release date will be confirmed sooner rather than later.

What are you most excited about about Fear Street: Prom Queen? All I know is that we’re about to go back to the eighties with this one, and I can’t wait to see it.