Indiana Jones 5 Super Bowl Trailer Spotlights More Action In Harrison Ford’s Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones returns to the big screen this summer for the first time since 2008’s polarizing Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Following his outings as Han Solo in two of the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy movies and Rick Deckard in Blade Runner 2049, Harrison Ford is stepping back into the fedora-wearing archaeologist’s shoes for the last time in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The first trailer for Indiana Jones 5 dropped last December, and now the Super Bowl trailer is here to spotlight even more of the action in this highly-anticipated 2023 movie release.

Taking place in 1969 against the backdrop of the Space Race, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny follows Indy and his goddaughter Helena, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, clashing with Mads Mikkelsen’s Jürgen Voller, an ex-Nazi who’s working for the United States’ moon-landing program and is seeking to change the world into a better place as he sees fit. Indiana Jones 5’s cast also includes Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones and John Rhys-Davies returning as Sallah. Behind the scenes, James Mangold directed the feature and co-wrote the script with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. Steven Spielberg, director of all the previous Indiana Jones movies, remained involved as an executive producer.

While the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Super Bowl trailer doesn’t really shed any new light on the plot, it does confirm that Indy and Jürgen Voller have history together. We’ll see these two first cross paths in the movie’s opening World War II-set sequence where Harrison Ford is de-aged, and over two decades later, Indy understandably still holds a grudge against the villain. The preview caps off with Indy and Helena having to leap out of a crashing plane, something the former has a surprising amount of experience doing.

As already mentioned, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be Harrison Ford’s final outing as Indy, but the Indiana Jones franchise won’t end with this movie. Last November, an Indiana Jones series was reported to be in development for Disney+ subscribers, and shortly thereafter, it was rumored that it would focus on Indy’s archaeological mentor, Abner Ravenwood. Whether that ends up being the case or not, it’s not like there’s a shortage of ways the franchise can stretch beyond the title character. As another option, with the acclaim Ke Huy Quan has earned for Everything Everywhere All at Once, as well as appearing in Disney’s American Born Chinese and Loki Season 2, why not get a Short Round spinoff going?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens in theaters on June 30. If you’re a Paramount+ subscriber, you can stream the first four Indiana Jones movies, and even delve into The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, ahead of its release.