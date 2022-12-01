Indiana Jones 5 Trailer Finally Reveals The Title, De-Aged Harrison Ford And Tons Of Action

When we last spent time with Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones, it was 2008, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was showing the adventuring archaeologist getting into trouble with the Russians in the late 1950s. Now the time has come for one last adventure with Ford in the role, with Indiana Jones 5 as one of the many highly anticipated 2023 movie releases. But not to worry, because with just a few weeks left in 2022, the first Indiana Jones 5 trailer has arrived, and along with finally revealing the movie’s title, it’s packed with plenty of action and shows off a de-aged Ford.

Toss out Indiana Jones 5 as of this moment, because we now know this movie is called Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. This preview kicks off with Indy’s old pal Sallah, reprised by John Rhys-Davies, reminiscing on the good ol’ days of adventuring, and while Indy is certain those days are behind them, Sallah simply responds, “Perhaps, perhaps not.” In this case, it’s the latter, with The Dial of Destiny thrusting Dr. Henry Jones Jr. back into another globe-trotting foray, and as this trailer showed, a significant portion of the action takes place in New York City.

Although most of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny takes place in 1969 against the backdrop of the space race, we learned last month that the movie opens with a World War II-set action sequence that sees Harrison Ford de-aged back to an Indy only several years separated from the events of The Last Crusade. Looking over this trailer, evidently this sequence involves Indy going undercover as a Nazi officer, only to be captured. Obviously we know he makes it out of this scrape ok, but it’ll be nice to see him back to punching Hitler’s goose-stepping goons again, which we haven’t seen in over three decades.

As far as the present day storyline goes, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’s main antagonist is Mads Mikkelsen’s Voller, an ex-Nazi who was recruited to the United States’ moon-landing and is seeking out a mysterious object that he believes will be able to help him correct some of the mistakes of the past. He’ll be aided by Boyd Holbrook’s Voller, who’s described as a “crazed lapdog,” while on Indy’s side, he’ll be accompanied on this journey by his goddaughter Helena, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. We also get brief looks at Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas’ characters in this preview, although don’t expect Banderas to get a ton of screen time in the movie. The Dial of Destiny trailer ends with Indy proving that old adage true that you shouldn’t bring a whip to a gunfight… ok, it’s usually a knife, but you know what I mean.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens in theaters on June 30, 2023. Don’t forget you can stream the previous Indiana Jones movies and the TV series The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles with a Paramount+ subscription. There’s also a new Indiana Jones TV series in development at Disney+ that’s rumored to be about Indy’s mentor, Abner Ravenwood.