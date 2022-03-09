Nic Cage's The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent Red Band Trailer May Have Shown Us The Longest F-Bomb In Buddy Comedy History

Nicholas Cage has been having a really fun run through the past couple years of films he’s made. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is his next zany adventure on the ever growing roster of upcoming Nic Cage movies, with the actor playing a highly fictionalized version of himself. Which means it’s time for a lot of those classic Cage antics to come out and play, in longer and louder form. As a result, there’s tons of insane action, some spy work, and quite possibly the longest F-Bomb in buddy comedy history.

That last claim might need some verification, as this is coming from the latest trailer for director/co-writer Tom Gormican’s action-comedy. Provided to the world by Lionsgate , or “Lionscage” as they’re temporarily renamed in the trailer, we get more of that budding $1 million friendship between Nick Cage (note the in-universe spelling difference) and his new friend Javi (Pedro Pascal). There’s just one problem…Javi is apparently a very dangerous dude. Strangely enough, that's not where or why the F-Bomb kicks in.

We don’t really know how or why Javi is “one of the most ruthless men on the face of this planet,” but this information is coming from two Central Intelligence agents (Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barenholtz). While it’s easy to want to believe two people that black bagged you and threw you into a van are from the CIA, this could be a ruse. It only puts Nick Cage in a bind, because he really likes Javi; kind of like how a personal experience of Haddish's made working with the real Nic Cage a bit intimidating

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent looks to have the potential to be one hell of a ride, with the action and comedy elements woven so tightly. Anarchy is on the menu with this movie, and even the film’s previous trailer showed the crazy antics in store for both Cage and Pedro Pascal. That madness leads us to what could be the star attraction: the most prolonged F-bomb in buddy comedy history.

Proudly proclaiming himself as “Nick Fucking Cage,” the swear in question seems to go on for about 11 seconds. Cutting action clips over the feat of fuckery, some might think that this is a clever edit up The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’s sleeve. However, looking back on Nic Cage’s hosting gig for Netflix’s History of Swear Words, which premiered on Netflix last January , it doesn’t seem so impossible. Take a look at Cage belting out the F-word for a solid 7 seconds, in full voice:

Is Nicholas Cage really trying to break a record for prolonged swearing? We'll have to wait and see as The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent burdens the world with its greatness, only in theaters, on April 22nd. Don’t let that be the extent of your movie theater adventures, as there’s plenty more where that came from in the world of upcoming movies. Just don't expect to see Nic Cage in a theater near you partaking in the film, as he's already given his reasons why he won't be watching.