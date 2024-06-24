The First Nosferatu Trailer Does One Thing Right That I Wish More Films Would Follow

Dear readers of the Gothic persuasion, the upcoming horror movie landscape has something we’ve all been looking forward to for some time. With writer/director Robert Eggers’ adaptation of the cinematic classic Nosferatu set to debut this Christmas, audiences have been thirsty for the first look at what promises to be a stylishly creepy affair. Not only did we get that and more in the first teaser for the late 2024 release, but the first footage does something right that I wish more films would follow.

The tactically genius move in question is the fact that despite knowing the Nosferatu cast includes one Bill Skarsgård playing the titular consumer of blood, we don’t get a clear look at him in Focus Features’ recently released reel. What we do get instead is a rather vague montage of moments featuring Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, and Willem Dafoe, among others, foretelling the arrival of the creature of the hour. The looks we do get pertaining to the eponymous spectre are properly vague, and in a terrifying manner.

In fact, the photo you see below is the "clearest" gaze you get when it comes to our mythic horror host:

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Friends and colleagues, the “teaser” is back in one of its purest forms, and it’s a beautiful sight to see. And that’s putting it mildly, considering Bill Skarsgård’s remarks about Count Orlok’s look ; which have firmly drawn the dividing line for reactions. Whether people will be disgusted or attracted is still up for debate, and it’s another part of the beauty that’s on display in the video we now have.

It’s even more rewarding when considering Robert Eggers’ fresh take on F.W. Murnau’s adaptation of author Bram Stoker’s Dracula was first announced back in 2015. Almost a decade later, and with Nosferatu’s original casting of Harry Styles and Anya Taylor-Joy being scuppered by a near cancellation, we can now marvel at what lies ahead in the darkness.

So far, the results are looking pretty good, especially since Count Orlok is hanging in those very shadows, waiting to dazzle us all with his sharp wit and teeth. There's no pressure though. I mean, it's not like this is a modern retelling of one of the best horror movies of all time or anything.

Nosferatu is comin’ to town, just in time for the holidays, on December 25th. Which is honestly fitting, as it’s totally festive to keep gifts such as this tightly secured until the time is right. But don’t go obsessing too hard over this gorgeous period piece, as the 2024 release schedule still has plenty of terrors waiting to go bump in the night.And for those of you looking for the original Nosferatu from 1922, it’s pretty easily available to stream, free with ads, on various platforms like Pluto TV.