Ahead Of Scary Movie 6, Regina Hall Asked A Relevant Brenda Meeks Question And I Hope We Get The Answer

Brenda Meeks, come back!

Brenda Meeks in Scary Movie
As it’s been over a decade since Scary Movie 5 came out, that means some of the best horror films of recent years have gone by unspoofed! Fortunately, the Wayan Brothers are coming back for a Scary Movie reboot, which is an especially big deal considering they haven’t had a behind-the-scenes role in the franchise since 2001. If Regina Hall plans to return to the comedy franchise as well, she has one relevant question about Brenda Meeks that I hope gets answered.

Brenda Meeks was a true standout character in the Scary Movie franchise. With her over-the-top personality, blunt opinions on movies, and not being afraid to give a horror villain a beatdown, I feel like Scary Movie 6 wouldn’t be the same without her. She may not have confirmed her involvement while on the Jennifer Hudson Show, but she did ask a very relevant question about her iconic character that I need to know:

[The Wayans] are writing something. Honestly, I don’t know anything about it. I don’t know where Brenda fits in. I don’t know what Brenda’s doing 25 years later. You think Brenda married Ray? I wonder what their marriage is like.

It would be hilarious if Brenda and Ray’s hilarious dynamic did head towards the marriage route. They would have some glaring obstacles to get through, like Ray’s hidden homosexuality. And we can’t forget that at the end of Scary Movie 4, Brenda gave birth to Baby Jigsaw. So, it would be really funny to see her and Ray taking care of a puppet child.

When the Wayans Brothers left the Scary Movie films after the second movie, Ray’s absence wasn’t mentioned. But the best parody movies were never one to care about continuity, like how Brenda manages to return to each movie unscathed despite having died in two movies. So if Ray somehow found his way back into Brenda’s life, I’d really like to know if after over two decades, she’s finally able to recognize that Ray is gay.

Back in 2016, Regina Hall said that she still loved the Scary Movie film series because of the unique friendship bond between Cindy and Brenda. With Cindy’s naivety and Brenda’s outgoing personality, the yin and yang between the two always make for some hilarious times. Plus, Anna Faris did say that one of her conditions to returning for a sixth movie would be if Hall were to come back. The latest from the Girls Trip actress about her return is not knowing if Brenda will be featured in a new movie. However, she does love the idea of everyone getting back together again. Hopefully she’s one of the returning cast members to contribute to Scary Movie 6's laugh-out-loud energy.

Now not only do I really want to know if Regina Hall will come back for Scary Movie 6, but did Brenda Meeks get married to Ray? Or did she finally realize he was never into her like that in the first place? We’ll have to wait until June 12, 2026, when the upcoming parody flick releases in theaters.

Carly Levy
Carly Levy
Entertainment Writer

Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.

