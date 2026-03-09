Kevin Hart Dropped So Many F-Bombs On Jumanji 4 While Being Trolled By The Rock And Jack Black Over His Short Legs

A new Jumanji movie is on the way, with the latest installment set to land on the 2026 movie calendar just in time for the holiday season. While the franchise has become a reliably family-friendly adventure, its stars are known for being a lot less wholesome when the cameras aren’t rolling. That’s especially true for Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, who never miss a chance to roast each other. Case in point: Johnson recently shared a behind-the-scenes clip of Hart dropping plenty of f-bombs after getting mercilessly trolled for his “short legs.”

In an Instagram post, Johnson shared a video from the set showing him in the front seat with Jack Black, while co-stars Karen Gillan, Alex Wolff, and Hart are crammed into the back. As you can see in the clip below, Hart’s reaction quickly turns into a hilariously profanity-filled rant.

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock) A photo posted by on

Moments like this probably aren’t too surprising given how long the group has been working together. Filming on Jumanji 4 has been underway since November 2025, so it tracks that the cast has started finding creative ways to keep themselves entertained between takes. The upcoming sequel is expected to be the final chapter in the current Jumanji series, which makes the end of this particular run a little bittersweet. Still, considering the chemistry this group has built over the years, it wouldn’t be shocking if they found another project to team up on down the road.

Article continues below

For now, though, the gang is back for one more adventure. The next entry in Sony’s blockbuster series will once again see Johnson and Hart return as Smolder Bravestone and Mouse Finbar. They’ll be joined by Black as Shelly Oberon and Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse, rounding out the core group fans have come to expect. The returning ensemble also includes Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Alex Wolff, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Rhys Darby, Lamorne Morris, and Danny DeVito, the latter of whom reportedly wrapped his work on the movie last month.

As for what the story will actually be about, details are still mostly under wraps. The film’s official title hasn’t even been revealed yet. One thing that has been confirmed, however, is that the movie will include a heartfelt nod to Robin Williams, the star of the franchise’s original 1995 film.

(Image credit: Sony)

In the very explicit, albeit hilarious, clip above, Johnson can be seen wearing a necklace that includes the original dice Williams used while filming that movie. It’s a small detail, but a meaningful one, serving as a quiet tribute to the late actor and the film that started it all.

Of course, while moments like this behind-the-scenes video are fun to watch, the production itself hasn’t exactly been easy. Action-adventure movies are notoriously demanding, even for actors who aren’t performing the biggest stunts. Kevin Hart has even shared photos of himself completely wiped out and asleep on set, giving fans a glimpse of just how exhausting the shoot can be.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, it’ll be great to see the whole ensemble back together on screen in a much more family-friendly setting when Jumanji 4 arrives in theaters on December 11. Until then, here’s hoping the cast keeps sharing more of these chaotic and entertaining behind-the-scenes moments.