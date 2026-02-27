Which Scream Death Is The Most 'Brutal'? Neve Campbell Got Specific (And I Totally Agree)

The horror genre's renaissance is showing no signs of slowing down, to the joy of fans like me. Some of the best horror movies have released new sequels, including Wes Craven's Scream. The iconic horror franchise has just released a seventh movie, with Neve Campbell returning as Sidney Prescott. She recently offered her take on which Ghostface kill was the most brutal, and I think she's pretty spot on.

What we know about Scream 7 has been limited, but that'll change as it hits theaters this weekend. We've seen a ton of gnarly kills throughout the franchise (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), and during a conversation with MTV Campbell revealed which one stood out the most to her. In her words:

I would have to say Tatum in the garage door. I mean, it's so creative, right? And it's pretty brutal. I mean there's a lot of really brutal deaths.

Points were made. While Rose McGowan's Tatum didn't get stabbed by Ghostface in the first movie, her death was pretty gnarly. While her trying to escape through the cat door was fodder for jokes in Scary Movie, seeing her head get crushed is disturbing. And it's clearly stuck with Campbell after all these years.

Tatum's death was definitely a memorable one, although there have been some other super violent murders since then. Dewey's death in the 2022 movie was chilling, as he was disemboweled by Ghostface in the hospital. Then there's Olivia Morris from Scream 4, who was stabbed over and over again until her entire bedroom was covered in blood. Those are probably the three most brutal in my opinion, but the seventh movie might change that.

(Image credit: Dimension Films)

Clearly Tatum has been on the mind for Campbell, especially since that's what Sidney named her daughter in Scream 7. It's a sweet nod to Rose McGowan's legacy in the first movie, as well as the last true friend that the iconic final girl. And the footage from the new movie also shows that Sidney talks about her childhood friend in an interview with Gale Weathers.

It should be fascinating what Kevin Williamson brings to the new Scream movie. He wrote the first two films, and has been around as an EP for the more recent titles. But the seventh one is the first time he's directing an installment of the beloved slasher property.

Scream 7 is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. The pressure is on for it to deliver, but with Neve Campbell back as Sidney, I have a feeling longtime fans will show up at the theater.