One Piece Season 2’s Final Trailer Delivers First Look At One Of The Show’s Most Bizarre Villains, And I’m So Glad They Pulled It Off

It’s been a long wait for One Piece Season 2, with the first season of the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga releasing in summer 2023.The good news is we’re only a few weeks away from the next batch of episodes for this Netflix subscription-exclusive show arriving to the 2026 TV schedule. One month after we got the trailer showing off Miss All Sunday’s freaky power, the final One Piece Season 2 trailer is here. While there’s a lot to enjoy from it, what caught my eye the most is how amazingly one of the show’s most bizarre villains is being brought to life.

Towards the end of One Piece Season 2, we’re going to meet the adorable Tony Tony Chopper, the walking and talking reindeer voiced by Mikaela Hoover who ate the Human-Human Fruit and aspires to be a doctor. But with the introduction of a friendly face also comes an unfriendly one, as Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hats will clash during this portion of the season with Wapol, leader of the Drum Kingdom. Played by Rob Colleti, Wapol ate the Munch-Munch Fruit, which allows him to eat any object or living being and absorb their characteristics.

Although we don’t see Wapol putting those chompers to use in the latest One Piece Season 2 trailer, he is shown blasting a cannonball at Luffy from his left arm. I’m assuming he ate a cannon at some point, and I’m looking forward to seeing what it actually looks like when he’s putting those Munch-Munch powers to unsettling use. But as far as his overall armored look goes, I’m very pleased with what Netflix’s One Piece is delivering. If the snippet of him in the trailer isn’t enough for you, here’s an official still that was also released of Colleti in full Wapol gear.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I won’t get into details on what happens with Wapol and Chopper in Season 2 for those of you who haven’t read the manga and/or watched the anime. I will, however, point out that this trailer also gives us our first look at Katey Sagal’s Dr. Kureha and Mark Harelik’s Dr. Hiruluk. They’re two other characters who are important to Chopper’s story, but in a positive way, unlike Wapol.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Of course, Wapol isn’t the only antagonist who will be present in One Piece Season 2. In addition to the Straw Hats having to deal with Buggy and Alvira teaming up in Loguetown, they’ll also cross paths with Marine Captain Smoker, as well as multiple members of Baroque Works, including the aforementioned Miss All Sunday, Miss Wednesday, Mr. 9, Mr. 5, Miss Valentine, Miss Goldenweek and Mr. 3. We get more peeks at them in this trailer, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t also point out that our latest look at the giant whale Laboon shows him with the Straw Hates’ Jolly Roger painted over his scars.

One Piece Season 2 premieres its eight episodes on Tuesday, March 10. Netflix has also renewed the show for a third season, which is filming now and will introduce characters like Cole Escola’s Bon Clay and Xolo Maridueña’s Portgas D. Ace. So the good news is that while we don’t know when Season 3 will come out yet, it definitely won’t be as long of a wait compared to Season 2.