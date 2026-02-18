The Mummy Trailer Shows Off One Of The Most Terrifying Family Reunions I've Ever Seen

As Brendan Fraser’s The Mummy 4 gets off the ground at Universal, Warner Bros. is preparing to release its own reimaging of the franchise from director Lee Cronin. Many of the details regarding Cronin’s The Mummy have been under wraps (no pun intended). However, the latest trailer now sheds a considerable amount of light on what horror hounds can expect from the film. I, for one, am downright horrified (as is surely the response the filmmakers want), and this footage seems to tease a truly terrifying family reunion.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy centers around a journalist (Jack Reynor) who – alongside his wife (Laia Costa) – has had to grapple with the loss of their youngest daughter, who’s been missing for eight years. So the couple are surprised when they learn their little girl has been found alive. Their elation eventually turns to discomfort, however, when they notice that their daughter, Katie, has changed – both physically and mentally. While I don’t know the exact source of the girl’s affliction, it’s evident that she’s become one of the undead.

By all accounts, this is a great trailer (which can be seen above). It, of course, lays out the premise without giving away any major spoilers, which is much appreciated. And, of course, it also teases more than a few excellent scares, which seem to be seriously chilling, based on this compilation of shots. Honestly, a little part of me is still shaking just thinking about some of the shots in this trailer. Cronin and the marketing team deserve kudos for that, even if I may have nightmares about this for a little while.

The Mummy is set to hit theaters on April 17 as part of the 2026 movie schedule. In the meantime, read up on other upcoming horror films that are set to grace the silver screen in the near future.

More to come...