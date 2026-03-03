I'm Excited For Scary Movie 6, But Sad My Favorite 2024 Horror Movie Was Left Out Of The Trailer

It won't be long now until we're seated in theaters enjoying Scary Movie 6, and watching the Wayans brothers spoof on some of the best horror movies of recent years. The first trailer gave us an idea of what movies we can expect to see parodied, and while there are some great nods, I'm a bit sad my favorite recent horror film was left out.

The past few years of horror have given the Wayans some strong offerings to choose from. It was inevitable that a few would be forgotten on the way to making this latest comedy. All that being said, am I the only one shocked to see Nosfearatu absent in the trailer?

Given The Wayans Preference For Sexualized Comedy, Nosferatu Seemed Like An Obvious Choice

I was so confident the Wayans would parody Nosferatu when I first saw the latter that I wrote a whole piece about it a year ago. Between Count Orlok's weird voice and the entire movie revolving heavily around lust, it seemed like the jokes would write themselves for Scary Movie 6. And yet, the trailer just came and went without one joke made about having sex with a gross old man with a heavy accent.

To me, that's wild. I feel as though Robert Eggers' movie was talked about for a while for those exact reasons, but maybe the Wayans saw it as low-hanging fruit. Sure, its spotlight hasn't lasted as long as other acclaimed horrors that appear in the trailer, like Weapons. But if Ma can get some love, I'm shocked Nosfearatu didn't.

Nosferatu And Other Movies May Still Be Represented, But Not In The Trailer

I should point out that trailers, by nature, typically do not reveal everything that's happening in the movie. I'm sure there will be some surprise jokes and unexpected cameos, so there's still a chance that Nosferatu is represented in the movie.

Overall, I expect Scary Movie 6 to have a different vibe than previous iterations. Not just because the times have changed, but I think it's clear enough from the trailer that a part of this movie will poke fun at the idea of horror revivals and getting the old cast back together for another adventure.

I also expect the movie to lean into the general nostalgia and love that people had for the old Scary Movie films, or at least the first two movies. As such, perhaps some horror parody was dropped in order to give more scenes to Cindy and Brenda, which I'm all about. Anna Faris and Regina Hall were some of the best parts of the movies, so I won't say no to seeing both of them as much as possible.

We'll see exactly what all is in Scary Movie 6 when it hits theaters on June 12. It's one of many exciting upcoming 2026 movies set for the summer, so be sure to check out our rundown of what all is on the way.