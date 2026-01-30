Seann William Scott's New Horror Movie Looks Like A Total No-No For Anyone Afraid Of Creepy Dolls

Though he’s more well-known for his comedy projects, and is currently starring in one of the most-watched comedies on the 2026 TV schedule — Shifting Gears — Seann William Scott will soon lend his talents (at least temporarily) to the upcoming horror movie Dolly. This latest effort from filmmaker Rod Blackhurst looks like it could totally serve as an immersion therapy for anyone with pediophobia, otherwise known as the fear of dolls, and I’m pretty sure I mean that as a compliment.

Dolly follows Chase (Scott) and Macy (portrayed by Starry Eyes and John Dies at the End vet Fabianne Therese) on what would seemingly be a nice trip away from the hustle and bustle of society, only to end up in the crosshairs of a killer. Or maybe it’s the 1:6-scale cross stitches of a killer. Whichever way it goes, check out the gnarly full trailer below, but only if you have zero issues with seeing dozens of filthy dolls in un-doll-like places.

DOLLY | Official Trailer | Independent Film Company & Shudder - YouTube Watch On

Sooo, as one might be able to infer from watching the above trailer, Seann William Scott's Chase does not look like he'll be surviving until the final credits. He might not even make it to the actual title screen, depending on how quick to offing his victims the mysterious masked killer is. They don't appear to be the social type, even if building up a relationship IS the whole point, but I'll still blindly hold out the hope that Chase makes a surprise third-act return, possibly without one or any limbs.

Fabianne Therese looks perfectly game to hold down the fort, though, by which I mean Macy looks absolutely horrified with every single thing she's seeing, much of which is doll-related. The hulking monster who abducts her is seeking an offspring of their own, but I'm going on a limb to say that bottle is NOT full of nutrients.

(Image credit: Independent Film Company)

Taking on the role of the dangerous and dubious Dolly is pro wrestler Max the Impaler, who has crushed the competition for promotions such as H20 Wrestling, Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling, and the NWA. It's not hard to see why they were a hauntingly solid choice for this performance. Sure, the mask is creepy, but Dolly's whole demeanor is far more than just one shade of gross.

It's obviously too early to gauge whether this movie will have a lasting legacy or not in the annals of scary doll movies, but Spirit Halloween should probably set up some licensing before October gets here. We obviously need both the full version and the half-broken version.

(Image credit: Independent Film Company)

Dolly's cast also includes My Name Is Earl and Mallrats fave Ethan Suplee, who numbered among Rod Blackhurt's star-studded 2023 crime thriller Blood for Dust, as well as another one of that film's co-stars in Russ Tiller.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Oh, and it also co-stars a giant ring of dolls around a mass grave-looking hole in the ground. DID I MENTION THE GIANT RING OF DOLLS YET? BECAUSE LOOK AT IT!

(Image credit: Independent Film Company)

I have to stop thinking about dolls for a little while now. Otherwise, Jenny Pen might have something to say about it, and no one should upset Jenny Pen. (From 2025's The Rule of Jenny Pen, although I guess that was more of a puppet than a doll.)

Hopefully the only 2026 movie release that features such anything that fits the classification of "ring of dolls," Dolly will hit theaters on March 6, 2026.