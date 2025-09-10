Marlon Wayans Mentions Sinners, Longlegs And Other A+ Horror Flicks While Teasing Scary Movie 6 Plans, And I’m So Ready To See This

Rebooted franchises, as well as new horror movies, have been reigning supreme for a while. With that inundated market, it’s not all that surprising when the Scary Movie franchise resurfaced to revel in all the material. Now, ahead of Scary Movie 6’s 2026 movie calendar premiere, co-creator Marlon Wayans name drops some killer titles they’re pulling from. After learning Longlegs and Sinners are just two flicks from the list, just know I’m dying to watch this already.

In the off chance you aren’t familiar, the parody franchise Scary Movie was created by brothers Marlon and Shawn Wayans in 2000. While the family was only attached to the first two films, the debut was by far their best of any movies by any Wayans Family member. Last fall it was announced the pair are returning to write and produce the sixth installment, and fans have been hyped ever since.

Ahead of the actor-comedian’s present thriller, Him, premiering September 19 on the 2025 movie releases he chatted with ComicBook.com about the genre. Naturally, the staple parody franchise (which he and his brother originated) was a topic of conversation. With it, Scary Movie 6 was also covered. But while it’s still in development, the White Chicks star teased what he could, including his love of the world, along with some A+ titles:

I mean, you know, I’m just a fan of the whole genre, man. I Know What You Did Last Summer may have something in there. I think the Scream franchise is always a great one. I think Heretic was a wonderful film. Longlegs. Get Out. Nope. There are just so many great horror films to pull from that we plan on having a field day. Sinners.

I was pretty excited without the taunt because the Wayans Brothers were attached to SM again (they parted after 2). Having the family returning gave me enough trust in the new installment. But, I didn’t even consider the amount of material they’d have to work with! Outside of some of these recent and classic excellent horror movies he mentioned, like Sinners, Heretic and the Jordan Peele-verse, there’s 20ish years worth of material available.

After the sixth movie was announced, fans got to work with pitches of their own. Nothing has been off the table, either, ideas for Nosferatu to a Weapons gag for SM6 have bounced around online more recently. Personally, I’d love to see a great blend of continuing franchises like the aforementioned, I Know What You Did Last Summer and Scream, come face to face with new age horror. Oh, to be a fly in that room–the possibilities are endless.

What will Scary Movie 6 dive into and how will classic characters like Brenda Meeks fit in? I’m certainly not sure, but like I said, I’m so ready for its June 12 2026 premiere. Fingers crossed that Marlon Wayans continues to tease some more plans for the film while continuing to share what major horror flicks actually enter the script. Until then, catch the first two movies of the franchise with a Paramount+ subscription.