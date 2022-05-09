Watch Pete Davidson's Return To Nathan Fillion's The Rookie In Season 4 Finale Trailer

The Season 4 finale of The Rookie is just around the corner, as the ABC procedural is set to air the finale next weekend. And in a newly released trailer for the episode, it's been revealed that Saturday Night Live fan favorite Pete Davidson is back as Nathan Fillion’s on-screen half brother. Of course, he’ll be causing some trouble during the proceedings.

The trailer for the episode, titled “Day In The Hole,” doesn't just tease the return of Pete Davidson's Pete Nolan. It also shows off another big guest star and hints at what might finally be the start of “Chenford.” Given that this is the season finale, anything can happen, and it'll surely be a big episode fans won’t want to miss:

It’s going to be a wild ride, and with the SNL breakout in the front seat, it’s going to be very exciting. ABC's official synopsis for the episode doesn’t divulge what Pete has been up to when he resurfaces, but it looks like there will still be plenty to look forward to, such as an undercover op with Bradford and Chen:

Officer John Nolan is forced to spend a week in solitary confinement in a quiet border town with a young local officer who is in need of some training. Meanwhile, Sergeant Bradford and Officer Chen discover that looks are deceiving and go undercover together in a possible drug trafficking case.

Whenever Pete Davidson is on The Rookie, an episode truly becomes unpredictable. The comedian was cast as John Nolan’s bro in 2020. Back then, Pete (the character) wasn’t quite the “stand-up guy” like his brother and, from the looks of the promo, things have yet to change.

As mentioned, another familiar face will also be returning for the Season 4 finale. Firefly alum Alan Tudyk is set to return as Ellroy Basso, a bioremediation specialist. Tudyk first appeared on The Rookie in 2019 in the episode “Clean Cut.” His latest guest appearance marks yet another instance in which one of Nathan Fillion's former sci-fi cohorts has appeared on the show. Some may remember that fellow alum Sean Maher appeared in the first season as well.

(Image credit: ABC)

Pete Davidson and Alan Tudyk are just two examples of how the ABC series has brought in star power. On top of occasional Firefly alum, the show has also managed to grab a few Castle veterans here and there, like Toks Olagundoye and Annie Wersching. Hopefully, the reunions continue in the upcoming fifth season.

The Rookie Season 4 has been filled with major guest stars like Niecy Nash, who appeared in a two-part backdoor pilot for a potential spinoff. So it's understandable that the show would want to bring in Pete Davidson and Alan Tudyk to close things out. We'll have to wait and see how things ultimately play out, but here's hoping things don't get too out of control for John Nolan and co.

Don’t miss the Season 4 finale of The Rookie, which airs Sunday, May 15 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC!