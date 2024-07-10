Watchmen: Chapter 1's Trailer Is Gorgeously Animated, But I Still Have One Concern

The clock is winding down to midnight, dear readers; and it’s all thanks to Watchmen: Chapter 1 being set to reintroduce Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ watershed graphic novel to the world of film. Of course, the big difference is that the 2024 movie Watchmen: Chapter 1 is a totally animated affair, and the first of a two-part, full color adaptation heading to digital platforms in August. The good news is that after watching this trailer, I have to agree with my colleagues that it’s absolutely gorgeous and holds a lot of promise. However, I still have one major concern.

Warner Bros. Animation and Paramount Pictures released the first trailer, and no you’re not seeing double with this headline. Our own Adam Holmes shared his concerns over the Watchmen animated teaser that went out in June; and his concern was more related to the world of upcoming DC Animated Movies.

My concern is very different, as I’m a huge fan of not only the original book but also director Zack Snyder’s 2009 live-action adaptation. And from what I’m seeing with this trailer for Watchmen: Chapter 1, I’m concerned that this remake may have happened way too early.

I know it’s been 15 years since that film’s debut in theaters, and the Watchmen animated film rumor mill stretches as far back as 2017. So it’s not like this was a project that truly surprised anyone, and again this looks like a gorgeous, comic accurate depiction of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’s work. However, that’s exactly where my problem lies, as I’m wondering how exactly Watchmen: Chapter 1 will begin to compete with the pre-existing movie.

There’s a reason that this DC/Vertigo story is a particularly steep hill to climb; as the source material rivals Lord of the Rings when it comes to choosing what to include and what to trim. Are we going to see Tales of the Black Freighter re-adapted, complete with its origin story restored to the overall plot of Watchmen? Is Under the Hood going to factor in more than previously? And are they going to be able to land all of those needle drops lovingly included in the 1985 book and 2009 film?

All of those issues were already handled by Zack Snyder and his crew, and to a degree that works on various levels. Even the creators of HBO’s limited series Watchmen sequel seemed to understand that point, by making the wise move to create a follow-up to the graphic novel and not the cinematic incarnation.

Though I will say, there is one major advantage Watchmen: Chapter 1 and 2 seem to already have sewn up. As you'll see in the video provided below, this project already looks lightyears better than what we saw with 2009's Watchmen: The Motion Comic:

Is it admirable to attempt such a feat again; especially with technology that can allow a book accurate look? I absolutely agree that it is. Will I be waiting for Watchmen: Chapter 1 and 2 to drop, so I can eagerly watch them? You bet I will. But even with that in mind, my excitement is tempered. While I see this new footage in front of us, I can’t shake the ghosts of the cinematic past when I see them play out.

The times, they are a-changin' again; and I guess we’ll just have to wait and see how things shake out. Watchmen: Chapter 1 will start counting down to Doomsday, on August 13th. In the meantime, if you want to revisit Zack Snyder’s version, as well as HBO’s limited series sequel to the original graphic novel, you can use that Max subscription of yours to indulge in some unforgettable nostalgia.