32 Random Thoughts I Had After Watching Old Episodes Of WCW Monday Nitro

Growing up, WCW’s Monday Nitro was one of the best parts of my week. For a couple of hours every Monday night, my brothers and I would crowd around our parents’ living room TV and watch the likes of “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, Sting, Goldberg, and a massive roster of Japanese wrestlers and luchadors tear it up in the ring.

Not too long ago, while waiting for the replay of a WWE live event, I decided to just start watching Nitro to kill the time. Here’s the good, the bad, and the Steve “Mongo” McMichael of it all…

(Image credit: WCW/WWE)

The Original WCW Monday Nitro Music Still Rocks

Probably not the first to say this, but the WCW Monday Nitro theme is arguably the best wrestling intro song of the 20th century and quite possibly of all time. Why WCW went from having a killer rock track that sounded like something out of Road Rash to a basic and dated techno track with the 1999 makeover is beyond me.

(Image credit: WWE)

I Loved The NWO, But The Constant Mention Of The Group During Every Match And Segment Was Tiring

I completely forgot about this aspect of Nitro, but the commentary team couldn’t go more than 10 seconds without mentioning the NWO in the late ‘90s. Sure, the faction was the biggest thing in wrestling, but that didn’t mean you needed to look over everyone else. And this doesn’t even account for the times the feed would just cut the NWO locker room mid-match.

(Image credit: WCW/WWE)

Nitro Had Great Cruiserweight Matches... If You Watched With The TV Muted

One thing I loved as a kid was WCW’s cruiserweight division. And while watching Ultimo Dragon, Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio Jr., Dean Malenko, and so many others put on show-stealing matches is great and all, I found that it’s better to just watch on mute. Well, unless you want to listen to a bored or dejected commentary team talking about everything besides the in-ring action.

(Image credit: WCW/WWE)

Someone Had To Go Through Every Episode To Cover Up The 1-800 Numbers

The same can be said about a lot of the older WWF/WWE content available with a Peacock subscription , but it’s crazy that someone had to go back and cover up every 1-800 number from old broadcasts of Nitro. Imagine getting to the office one day and being told, “Hey, go through 288 episodes, find defunct numbers, and blur them out or add a “phone number no longer active” disclaimer.

(Image credit: WCW/WWE)

I Don't Know Which Had A Larger Jump From Week To Week: NWO's Membership Or Goldberg's Streak

Things like streaks, attendance, and pretty much anything dealing with numbers don’t always make sense in wrestling. During my stroll down memory lane, I was dumbfounded when I tried to figure out which grew more week-to-week: the size of NWO or Goldberg’s undefeated streak. Seriously, it felt like both increased by like 10 every Monday, and it makes no sense.

(Image credit: WWE)

Can We Go Back To The Days Of Pelting Heels With Trash?

We used to be a proper country when it was socially acceptable to pelt heels with trash along with the boos. Go back and watch anytime peak-heel “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan back in like 1996 and you’ll see the Hulkster and everyone else in the ring being showered with beer, soda, popcorn, plates, and pretty much anything not bolted down.

(Image credit: WCW/WWE)

Nitro Was Held In Some Outrageous Venues

Unlike its main competitor, WWF’s Monday Night Raw, Nitro was held in some outrageous venues during its five-and-a-half-year run. I mean, the premiere episode was broadcast live from the Mall of America. And while WCW did take its flagship show to massive stadiums like the Superdome (two weeks before Super Bowl XXXI) and the Georgie Dome, it also filmed several episodes, including the final broadcast at Club La Vela in Panama City Beach.

(Image credit: WCW/WWE)

Michael Buffer's Main Event Introductions Made Nitro Feel Huge

Michael Buffer’s “Let’s Get Ready to Rumble” slogan added so much to the main event matches on Nitro and turned a normal bout into one that felt like something out of a pay-per-view. Sure, the matches themselves rarely ended up being any good, but those intros were amazing.

(Image credit: GTG Entertainment)

There's A Reason Pre-NWO Hulk Hogan Is Rarely Brought Up

Hulk Hogan forming the NWO will forever be one of the most shocking heel turns , one that catapulted WCW to the top and forever changed the industry. But there’s a reason why the “Hollywood” era of Hogan’s run with the company is the one that’s talked about, and that’s because his first couple of years there were nothing more than a boring retread of Hulkamania from the previous decade.

(Image credit: WCW/WWE)

The late, great Bobby “The Brain” Heenan was in a league of his own, both as a manager and a commentator. Watching these old episodes of Nitro, I found myself rewinding the video several times to hear the wrestling personality defend the tactics of a heel, try to rationalize a villainous ref, or swap barbs with coworkers like Steve “Mongo” McMichael.

(Image credit: WCW/WWE)

Ric Flair And Sting Wrestled On The First And Last Episode Episodes Of WCW Monday Nitro And Now I Have All The Feels

Wrestling icons Sting and Ric Flair, two of the greatest WCW wrestlers of all time, faced each other in both the first and final episodes of Nitro. I didn’t expect it before this rewatch, but watching the two rivals square off one final time (at least in WCW) gave me all the feels and left me quite emotional about the death of WCW.

(Image credit: WCW/WWE)

There Were Two Very Different Pepes During Nitro's Run, And Neither Was A Wrestler Or Human

Did you know there were two different Pepes in WCW, and neither was a wrestler? Back in the day, Steve “Mongo” McMichael would bring his pup with him to the commentary booth, oftentimes in costumes. Later on, Chavo Gurerreo Jr. would ride a stick horse named Pepe to the ring. There’s some random info for you.

(Image credit: WCW/WWE)

What's Not To Love About Disco Inferno And His Terrible Rap Song?

Back when Disco Inferno and Konnan were feuding in WCW, the disco-loving heel took it upon himself to make fun of his rival’s “Bow Woo Wow” video with a little video himself . It was objectively terrible (that’s the point, right?), but 11-year-old me could not get enough of this in fifth grade.

(Image credit: WCW/WWE)

WCW Had So Many Great Stables And Not Just NWO

The NWO was great and all, but there were so many other great teams and stables that made Nitro so much fun to watch. The Four Horsemen, the Dungeon of Doom, Harlem Heat, the Steiner Brothers, and even the NWO Wolfpac and the Latino World Order were all in the mix, and I was down for most of it.

(Image credit: WCW/WWE)

I'm No Goldberg Fan But His Rise Was Insane

I’m not the biggest Goldberg fan (I did love playing as him on WCW/NWO Revenge on N64) but there’s no denying that his rise was nothing short of insane. He was so over with the crowd despite being limited in the ring, a bad talker, and reckless in the ring, and sometimes that’s all that matters. Just don’t ask Bret Hart for his opinion.

(Image credit: WCW/WWE)

The Finger Poke Of Doom Was One Of The Main Reasons I Stopped Watching WCW

I will never forget sitting in my living room watching the infamous “finger poke of doom” on January 4, 1999, because that’s when I started to lose interest in WCW. Kevin Nash, Hulk Hogan, and everyone else can tell you it was a great idea, but let’s be real. It stunk 25 years ago, and no amount of revisionist history is going to change my mind.

(Image credit: WCW/WWE)

Ultimate Warrior's Brief Run In WCW Was Atrocious Looking Back

Remember when the Ultimate Warrior showed up in WCW for a cup of coffee to fight Hulk Hogan back in 1998? No, then you’re luckier than most. This angle, which at one point led to Warrior hiding in Hogan’s dressing room mirror to scare him, led to an abysmal match that we choose not to discuss decades later.

(Image credit: WCW/WWE)

Years Later, I STILL Want A Nitro Party

Seeing “Nitro Parties” during a few episodes took me back to being a 10-year-old trying to convince my parents to let me have a party, film it, and get on WCW TV. It never worked and I would have to wait until college to start hosting some wild wrestling parties of my own.

(Image credit: WCW / WWE)

Can We Give Booker T His Flowers?

Man, you could put on any random episode of WCW Monday Nitro from any random year and you’re going to see Booker T doing something awesome in the ring. Either with his brother Stevie Ray as part of Harlem Heat or on his own, this five-time WCW champion was one of the best yet undercelebrated wrestlers with the company and is deserving of all and any praise.

(Image credit: WCW / WWE)

I Still Can't Believe WCW Spent A Year Building Up 'Crow' Sting Only To Give Us A Schmazy Starrcade Match

Of all the wrestlers impacted by the arrival of the NWO, none compared to Sting. Over the course of a single year, one of WCW’s premier stars went from a fun-loving surfer dude to the mysterious “Crow” character that heavily teased with vignettes and random drop-ins (literally, he came in from the rafters). But that was all pretty much wasted with one of the worst, most controversial, and schmalziest finishes ever when he faced Hollywood Hulk Hogan at Starrcade ‘97.

(Image credit: WCW/WWE)

The Nitro Rebrand Has Grown On Me Over The Years

I remember being so confused back in April 1999 when the Nitor set, and WCW branding in general seemingly changed overnight. And while I wasn’t too fond of the change at the time, the rebrand has grown on me over the years. The music still sucks and I missed the flames and metal everywhere, but it’s honestly not too too bad.

(Image credit: WCW/WWE)

Though Not The Original Version Of The Stable, The Four Horsemen Were Great On Nitro

There have been so many different versions of the Four Horsemen over the years, and honestly, some of my favorites are the late ‘90s incarnations on Nitro that featured the likes of Chris Benoit, Dean Malenko, and Steve “Mongo” McMichael in addition to Arn Anderson and Ric Flair.

(Image credit: WCW/WWE)

Steve 'Mongo' McMichael Is An American Treasure

The day Steve “Mongo” McMichael dies is going to be a national tragedy for both Chicago Bears fans and WCW nuts, because the Super Bowl champion-turned-wrestler killed it with both. Sure, his in-ring work wasn’t the best, but this guy could work a crown and cut a promo with the best of them. Plus, his barbs with Bobby Heenan in the commentary booth were amazing.

(Image credit: WCW/WWE)

Jushin 'Thunder' Liger Vs. 'Flyin’ Brian Pillman Was The First WCW Monday Nitro Match, And It Was Awesome

Here’s something crazy to think about: Jushin “Thunder” Liger and “Flyin” Brian Pillman opened the first episode of WCW Monday Nitro. A match that feels like something from the WWE 2K video game series, this opening bout was full of high-flying offense, theatrics, and a great tempo. It was awesome and a sign of things to come.

(Image credit: WCW/WWE)

I Think I Can't Count On One Hand Hstow Many Main Events Ended With A Clean Finish

While there were great opening matches and others sprinkled in throughout each episode of Nitro, the main events rarely had clean finishes and often ended with a dozen or so wrestlers running in while the timekeeper frantically rang the bell. But it wasn’t just Nitro, as several pay-per-views ended with non-finishes.

(Image credit: WCW/WWE)

Those Glacier Vingettes Are So Campy, But I Still Love Them

They hyped up Glacier (imagine WCW’s answer to Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat) so much and made him look like the coolest thing in wrestling. Sure, they were campy and silly, but those videos are just so dang cool. Though he never really reached the heights seen by others, Glacier did have some cool feuds and one of the best entrances in WCW.

(Image credit: WCW/WWE)

Referee Charles Robinson Turning Into 'Little Naitch' Will Never Not Be Hilarious

Charles Robinson, one of the best referees in both WCW and WWE, had a great little heel run in 1999 when he started dressing and acting like Ric Flair. Dubbed “Little Naitch,” Robinson participated in a couple of matches before being injured. He eventually went back to reffing, but the nickname lives on.

(Image credit: WCW/WWE)

That Steven Regal And Goldberg Match Is Wild

Lord Steven Regal and Goldberg put on one of the most well-known matches on the February 9, 1998 episode of Nitro. The match, which is infamous for Regal not wanting to make it easy for Goldberg in a squash, is still wild after all these years. Stiff shots, sand-bagging by Regal, and a frustrated Goldberg make this a trip.

(Image credit: WCW/WWE)

Sting Joining The NWO Wolfpac Is Honestly One Of My Favorite Childhood Wrestling Moments

Man, I’ll never get tired of watching Sting acting like he was finally joining NWO Hollywood only to reveal an NWO Wolfpac (the red and black) shirt instead. The whole “Civil War” angle didn’t really go anywhere and was forgotten months later, but it was just so epic.

(Image credit: WCW/WWE)

Ralphus, We Have A Ralphus Spotting

I love explaining the whole Ralphus situation to people years after the fact, and I love watching Chris Jericho’s manager to this day. He was silly and only wrestled a handful of matches, but this iconic WCW character still lives in my head rent-free.

(Image credit: WCW/WWE)

The Fact That The Final Seconds Of Nitro (And WCW's Existence) Centered On The McMahon Family Still Breaks My Heart

The final episode of WCW Monday Nitro had some great moments with matches like Ric Flair vs. Sting and Booker T vs. Scott Steiner, but the final moments of the promotion’s last broadcast revolved around Vince and Shane McMahon. This felt like a giant middle finger to everything WCW had built, and it still hurts nearly 25 years later.

(Image credit: WCW/WWE)

Say What You Will About WCW, But The Company Knew How To Make Must-Watch TV

I don’t like everything WCW offered, be it on Nitro or anything else, but there’s no denying the fact that the company knew how to make must-watch TV. Was it always good? No. But exciting, yes. The company reshaped the industry and pop culture as a whole in the ‘90s, and I for one will never forget that.

Well, I hope you enjoyed this little stroll down memory lane. Who knows, maybe I’ll do the same for WCW Thunder one of these days, but not really.