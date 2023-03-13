After Missing MSG Show, Rumors Are Swirling About Bray Wyatt's WWE Future

Bray Wyatt's return to the WWE was one of the most exciting events of 2022, and fans were eager to see where the storyline was going with his fresh take on his persona. Unfortunately, there are some questions regarding whether fans will ever see the end result of this ongoing narrative, as rumors are swirling around claims that Wyatt allegedly walked out on the WWE over the weekend.

Fans and more are concerned following the latest reports from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, in which he said Bray Wyatt missed an appearance at a live event at Madison Square Garden over the weekend (via Forbes). Wyatt was reportedly advertised to wrestle in a match but was replaced by Braun Strowman on the fight card. Meltzer said he didn't know anything further about the situation, but noted Wyatt was also MIA at the previous SmackDown taping.

Fightful Select reported an additional bit of news, saying that Bray Wyatt was pulled from the MSG show due to a physical injury, which is also meant to explain why he hasn't been present at other shows. The outlet added that it was unable to confirm Wyatt's reported displeasure with his status in the WWE, and noted that one of their own sources denied that claim. Even so, the hunt is on for more information that may or may not indicate something is going on with Wyatt and the WWE.

Bray Wyatt hasn't had a face-to-face with Bobby Lashley since it was hinted they'd have a match at WrestleMania 39. Wyatt taunted Lashley in what appeared to be a pre-recorded segment on the Monday Night Raw following Elimination Chamber, and Lashley battled Uncle Howdy on the following SmackDown. If Wyatt is expected to perform at WrestleMania 39, one would think the WWE might want to have him actually stand in the ring against his opponent. Without knowing the full details of what's going on, though, it's unclear why he hasn't appeared in-ring.

News of Bray Wyatt missing WWE events comes as Alexa Bliss has hinted that she's unsure if the WWE will use her at WrestleMania 39. It seemed clear at first that the company was angling to reunite Bliss with Wyatt, but if he's out of the company or unable to compete, plans might have stalled on that front. Alexa's supernatural gimmick was promoted for a while after Wyatt originally exited the company, but she eventually took steps to shed that persona when it became clear his initial exit would last longer than expected.

It was also widely reported recently that former CEO and head of creative Vince McMahon was backstage at a Monday Night Raw. While it's reported that Triple H is still in control of the creative side of the WWE, it's known that McMahon still bounces ideas off his son-in-law, and that Triple H takes those thoughts into consideration. McMahon is allegedly not involved in the day-to-day operations of the company, but is currently around to help negotiate the sale of the WWE.

It's rumored that Bray Wyatt and Vince McMahon had their fair share of differences, and their tense relationship was one of the factors in Wyatt's original departure from the WWE. It does seem strange that Wyatt returned to the company not long after McMahon stepped down from his CEO and creative roles, and now there are questions about Wyatt's status just after the news of McMahon appearing backstage.

If Bray Wyatt is indeed done in the WWE, and this isn't just an injury issue, it would be the end of an eight-month stretch in which he wrestled a handful of matches. Only one of those was even televised — his win in a polarizing match sponsored by Mtn Dew Pitch Black. I'd imagine that's hardly the run Wyatt's fans hoped for, and it would be a sad way for one of the brand's biggest superstars to close out this chapter.

Snag a Peacock Premium subscription to watch WrestleMania 39 on Saturday, April 1st, and Sunday, April 2nd. We'll have to wait for more updates on what Bray Wyatt's status for the big night will be and cross our fingers that this isn't the end of his run yet again.